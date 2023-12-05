BroadwayWorld Maine Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Hana Valle - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Mariel Roy - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 10%

Emily West - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 8%

Tess McLaughlin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 7%

Kristin Sutton - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 6%

Emma Tompkins - ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 4%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Julia Scholz - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Reese Madarasz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Emma Tompkins - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Mariel Roy - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 2%

Phaelon O'Donnell - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 2%

Emily West - HALFTIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Logan Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Nettie Gentempo - DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 1%

Kate Whalen - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Brigitte Paulus - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%

Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 1%

Mariel Roy - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - Biddeford City 0%

Jill Savage Connelly - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 17%

Ray Dumont - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 16%

Emma Tompkins - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 14%

Danielle Jackman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Chartreuse Money - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 12%

Angela C. Howell - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Betsy Dunphy - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Jennifer Rias - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Joyce Chittick - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 14%

Travis M. Grant - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Jenn Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 8%

Anna Halloran - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Weslie Evans - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Michael Donovan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Darnell Stuart - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 6%

Michael Donovan - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 4%

Susan Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Debra Susi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Kyah Adrielle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Janice Toomey - NUNSENSE - City Theater 3%

Mo Milliken - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 3%

Susan Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Emily McClean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Julie Phipps - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Zimba - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 2%

Melissa Egolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Pascal “Cori” Ford - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Louise Keezer - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Mo Milliken - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 13%

Savannah Irish - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 10%

Phoebe Little - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Kevin Jacob Koski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Dustin Cross - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Phoebe Little - NIEVE IN THE JUNGLE - Maddys Theatre Childrens Museum and Theater of Maine 5%

Millie Hiibel - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 5%

Michelle Handley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Michelle Handley - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

William Ivey long - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Alejo Vieti - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Michelle Handley - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 4%

Elizabeth Rocha - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

will wharton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Michelle Handley - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

David Woodhead - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Angie Stemp - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Jane Alois Stein - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Kevin Jacob Koski - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Megan peck - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0%

henley Carlson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 23%

RENT - The Portland Players 23%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 21%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 13%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 9%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 8%

DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

INNER CIRCLE - Resurgence Dance Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 21%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 17%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 15%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

FIREBIRD - Portland Ballet 6%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Merrill Hall 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Brandon Chaloux - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 11%

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 11%

Sean Senior - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

Beth Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 7%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 6%

Debra Susi - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Linda Sturdivant - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Adam P. Blais - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

Ed Reichert - INTO THE WOODS - USM 5%

Jeffey Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Bridgid Amato - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Josie French - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Becca Tinkham - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 4%

Michael Donovan - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

Jeffery Quinn - HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Jackie Grigg - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Don Smith - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Linda Sturdivant - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 15%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 10%

Emily M. Dixon - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Penelope Sanborn - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Brian Allen - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 6%

Adam P. Blais - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 6%

Larry Raben - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Michael J. Tobin - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 5%

KENNY INGRAM - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 4%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Adam P. Blais - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Jayme McDaniel - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Sable Strout - BAR CRAWL BOHEME - Opera in the Pines 3%

Dona D. Vaughn - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Michael J. Tobin - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

Linda Sturdivant - SYLVIA - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Kristen Peters - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 7%

Debra Susi - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 7%

Joe Lambert - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Beth Lambert - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 6%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Scotty Venable & Mary Melquist - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Randy Hunt - RABBIT HOLE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 5%

Emma Hersey-Powers - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Joe Swenson - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Linda Sturdivant - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Lisa Muller-Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Mel Quackenbush & Chelsea Richardson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

Angela Bonacasa - SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 2%

Deb Elz-Hammond - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Allen Adams & Brad LaBree - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Lucille Rioux - BLACK COMEDY - Gaslight Theatre 2%

Gail Phaneuf - ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 1%

Tellis K. Coolong - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 1%

Tellis K. Coolong - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

Brianne Beck - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lindsey Higgins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 11%

Reba Askari - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

Stacey Koloski - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Brian Allen - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 7%

Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Whitney Brown - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Erica Murphy - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Lauren Stockless - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 5%

Joshua Hsu - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Julie Arnold Lisnet - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Dawn McAndrews - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Michael J. Tobin - RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Matt Hawkins - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Nathan Winkelstein - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Kathryn Walsh - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Jonathan Berry - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Muller Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Kaiser Ahmed - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%

Peter Brown - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

RENT - The Portland Players 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 3%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 2%

MATILDA - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Maddy's Theatre / Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 3%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (NON-EQUITY) - Merrill Hall 2%

THE THREE KITTENS - Maddy's Theater Childrens Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 18%

Chad Lefebvre - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Danny Gay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

Florence Cooley - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City Theater 9%

Jason Robinson - RENT - The Portland Players 7%

Caleb Lacy/Dalton Kimball - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Danny Gay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jake Junkins - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Florence Cooley - SYLVIA - City Theater 4%

Iain Odlin - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Scout Hough - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Jason Robinson - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Jacob Hodgkin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Bryant Cyr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emma Kenny - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jake Junkins - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Jason Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jenny Hart - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 12%

Florence Cooley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 8%

Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Corey Anderson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 7%

Richard Latta - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Richard Latta - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Annalise Candle - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Jay Huskins - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Jess Fialko - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Chris Dephillip - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Blaise Garcia - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Chris DeFilip - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Christopher Akerlind - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Iain Odlin - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Jennifer Fok - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Isaac C. Anderson - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jen Fok - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Chris DeFilipp - JACK AND PHIL, SLAYERS OF GIANTS INC - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players 14%

Steve Barter - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 13%

Paul Caron - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

Rachel Scala - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Rebecca Caron - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

John Mulcahy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 6%

Patrick Martin - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Matt Scala - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Bob Gauthier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Marcia Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Micheal Mitchell - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Evan Cuddy - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Patrick Martin - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Bob Gauthier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Rebecca Caron - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Kari Stowe - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Rebecca Edmondson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 1%

Paul Stephan - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Patrick Martin - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 0%

Colby Michaud - KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 20%

Ray Fellman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 15%

Phil Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Victoria Stubbs - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 9%

Andrew David Sotomayor - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Matthew Smedal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

John Neal - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Nick Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Israel Gursky - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Larrance Fingerhut - TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Haley Bennett - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

NOAH BERRY - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

mike Dorsey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Jayson ELLIOTT - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

RENT - The Portland Players 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Sandy River Players 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 6%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 6%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 1%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

AN EVENING AT DAVE'S SAUNA - Deertrees Theatre 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 10%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 7%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 5%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

TRAPPED - THE MUSICAL LOBSTER TALE - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (NON-EQUITY) - Merrill Hall 3%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 2%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 2%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 0%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 63%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 14%

KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 12%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 11%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 15%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 12%

JURASSIC JO'S DINO SHOW - Maddy's Theater 11%

DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 6%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 5%

YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 5%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 4%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - Maddy's Theatre 4%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 8%

Janelle Raven - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Mackenzie Richard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Noah Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 5%

Colleen Clark - RENT - The Portland Players 4%

Colleen Katana - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

Cade Parker - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Rylee Doiron - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Janelle Raven - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Dalton Kimball - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Alyssa Rojecki Forcier - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Tommy Waltz - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Stacia Bolitho - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 2%

Julia Badaraco - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Sarah Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Ashley McBreairty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Jeff Fairfield - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Sarah Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Emily Hayes - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 2%

Paul Herard - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Dean Neal - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 2%

Zack Balkcom - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Stephanie Bacastow - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Kristen Gilhooly - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Dan DeLuca - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Hannah Daly - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 6%

Jennine Cannizzo - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 5%

Charis Leos - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 5%

Bluee Brewster - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 5%

Chartreuse Money - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Shannon Thurston - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 3%

Andrew Harvey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Robbie Harrison - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Bryant Martin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Dominick Varney - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jackie Grigg - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Charis Leos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Michelle Seipel - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Eric Jon Mahlum - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Seraphina Beasley - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

DIEGO GUEVARA - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Janelle A. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Michael Nigro - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 1%

Caron Buinis - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Jin DeFilippis - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carrow MacLean - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 6%

Tess McLaughlin - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Art Meneses - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

Campbell Gibson - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Anna Hawkes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Hannah Weston - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Adam Gary Normand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 4%

Stephen Webb - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emma Tompkins - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Scott Parsons - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Collin Young - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Megan Hopper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Rebecca Rinaldi - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Robbie Harrison - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Julie Sanborn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Aaron Skolfield - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Daniel Rennie - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Jeff Cabral - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Ethan Richards - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Sarah Thurston - LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

Allen Adams - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Derek Kingsley - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Paul Herard - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Veronica Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emma Tompkins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 9%

Zoe Wade - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 7%

Joe Bearor - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Collin Young - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

Derek Kingsley - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Allison McCall - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Dominick Varney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Christie L. Robinson - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Rebecca Ho - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Allison McCall - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Savannah Irish - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Savannah Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Mark Rubin - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

A.J. Baldwin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Allison McCall - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Mark S. Cartier - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Hannah Cruz - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Christopher Joel Onken - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Vicki Machado - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 2%

Zack Lopez Roa - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Allison McCall - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 1%

Kat Moraros - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Good Theater 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 12%

MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 7%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

EXIT LAUGHING - Biddeford City Theater 5%

THE SHOW THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 5%

THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 5%

ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 4%

SYLVIA - Biddeford City 4%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 3%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 3%

HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 2%

SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 1%

SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - The Grand Theater 1%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 1%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 1%



Best Play (Professional)

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 12%

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 9%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 6%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 5%

DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 4%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 2%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 2%

AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 2%

RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 2%

HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Maddy's Theatre 1%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%

IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 12%

Carrow MacLean - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 12%

Tim Baker - RENT - The Portland Players 10%

Colin Lamont - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 9%

Chad Lefebvre - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 6%

Allison Turlo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 5%

Steve Lupien - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Allison Turlo - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 4%

Alexis Nicholas - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 3%

Tim Baker - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Tim Baker - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Karl Carrigan - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Dan Bilodeau - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 3%

Tricia A. Hobbs - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 2%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Don Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Allison Turlo - LEADING LADIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Alexis Nicholas - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%

Tim McCormick - ON GOLDEN POND - The Grand Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 13%

Allison Turlo - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 11%

Emily Dixon - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Steve Lupien - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 8%

Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Emily M. Dixon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Connor Perry - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Emily M. Dixon - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Dan Bilodeau - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Chez Cherry - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Daniel Broadhead - THREE LITTLE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Te Palandjian - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

Jess Ploszaj - MATT AND BEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jim Alexander - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BECCA KARLIN - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Rew Tippin - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

KELLY EDWARDS - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

NIC BENAVIDES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Chelsea Warren - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

LUKE MENZIES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mackenzie LeBlanc - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 14%

Jake Cote - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 13%

Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Matthew Eaton - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 6%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 5%

Todd Hutchison - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 5%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Cory Macgowan - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Ryan mcgowan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 4%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 4%

Cory Macgowan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Alex Lally - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Cory Macgowan - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Alex Lally - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - THE THIN PLACE - Portland Theater Festival 1%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - SANCTUARY CITY - Portland Theater Festival 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jacob Cote - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 15%

Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater 14%

Kevin Heard - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Shannon Slaton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 7%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Nic Robichaud - JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Maddy’s Theater 7%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

German Martinez - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Rew Tippin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Matt Kennedy - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Nic Robichaud - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Nic Robichaud - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Scott O'Brien - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Ryan McGowan - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Kevin Heard - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Scott O'Brien - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Rew Tippin - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Scott O'Brien - PILGRIMS MUSA AND SHERRI IN THE NEW WORLD - The Public Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Justin Morin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Emma Graffam - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Maria Groover - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

Tommy Waltz - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Kristen Gilhooly - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Arturo Meneses - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Katie Libold - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Casey Griffin - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

Brandon Wong - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Gabi Pizzo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Whitney Brown - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 3%

Germaine Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

John Nutting - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Brian McAloon - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%

Stephen Webb - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Cory Albert-Osborne - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Karianna Merrill - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%

Hannah Hanson - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Amy Torrey - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Jeff McNally - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Phoenix Morton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kristen Gilhooly - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Isabelle Grignon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Kristen Gilhooly - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Blake Hammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 7%

Ben Layman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Stella Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Ciara Neidlinger - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Shannon Thurston - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Ian Knauer - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 4%

Abbey Hutchins - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Schuyler White - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

DIEGO GUVARA - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Jared Mongeau - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Joseph Hitchcock - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

Angela Bonacasa - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Seraphina Beasley - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Christie Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jaime Foord - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Carolyn Miller - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Lucy Godinez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Michael Iannucci - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Jayson Elliott - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Kate Loprest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Calvin Cooper - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Lacroix - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 13%

Joanna Clarke - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 10%

Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 9%

Tom Call - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Bluee Brewster - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Nathan Speckman - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Derek Kingsley - SYLVIA - City Theater 5%

Emily Hayes - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Wendi Richards - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 4%

Arianna Koutrokois - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 3%

Megan Cross - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 3%

Bo Harris - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater 3%

Kathleen Leopold - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Hannah Hanson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Birdie Gay - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Clayton Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jakob Sutton - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 2%

Jenny Hart - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 2%

Abby Jones-Skrabak - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Julia Scholz - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Emily McLean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Dan Cashman - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Brady Gardiner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Stacy Oswald - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

Sean Lopez - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Brie Roche - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Noli French - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 8%

Jake Cote - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 8%

Rebecca Ho - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 6%

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Tracie Lane - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Stephanie Colavito - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Butcher - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 5%

Tyler Costigan - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Maya Williams - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Marie Stewart Harmon - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Robbie Harrison - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Jason Iannone - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Tarik Lowe - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jared Mongeau - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Brad Labree - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Nate Stephenson - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Howard Kaye - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Heather Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Josh Flanagan - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jared Mongeau - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Janice Gardner - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Rivera - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Rachel Gallagher - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 1%

Riley Conrad - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 25%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 24%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 18%

STRAW INTO GOLD - Lakewood Theater 16%

LITTLE PRINCE - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

PURE IMAGINATION BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 16%

JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos 16%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

GRUFF - Maddy's Theatre 8%

RAPUNZEL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

FINDING NEMO - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL - The Public Theatre 4%

DESCENDANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

THE RELUCTANT DRAGON - Theater at Monmouth 3%

THE THREE KITTENS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

L/A Community Little Theatre 15%

Waterville Opera House 13%

The Portland Players 13%

City Theater Biddeford 11%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 9%

Lyric Music Theater 8%

Lakewood Theater 8%

Monmouth Community Players 5%

Slemons Productions 4%

The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Some Theatre Company 2%

Two Cent Theatre 2%

Deertrees Theatre 1%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 1%

Lewiston Public Theater 1%

True North Theatre 1%

Gaslight Theatre Hallowell Maine 1%

Winterport Open Stage 1%

Lincoln County Community Theater 1%

Bangor Arts Exchange 1%

The Grand Theater 0

