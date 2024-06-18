BWW Q&A: Kenny Ingram on FUNNY GIRL at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maine State Music Theatre is the first - and only - regional theatre to be granted the rights to produce Funny Girl since the Broadway National Tour launched. We chat with Kenny Ingram about the upcoming production.

Funny Girl follows the inspiring and tumultuous journey of legendary comedian Fanny Brice as she rises from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of the biggest stars of Broadway's Ziegfeld Follies. With a timeless score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, including unforgettable hits like "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade," Funny Girl celebrates resilience, ambition, and the power of the human spirit.

Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark expresses his excitement about this historic production: “We are honored to be entrusted with bringing Funny Girl to the Maine stage. Fanny Brice's story is one of triumph over adversity, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our audiences."

Directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram, who helmed last year’s hit 9 to 5: The Musical, MSMT's production of Funny Girl promises to capture the heart and spirit of the original Broadway production while infusing it with fresh energy and creativity. With its rich history and timeless themes, Funny Girl will delight audiences of all ages.

Leading the cast of Funny Girl at MSMT are Jenna Lea Rosen (Fanny Brice), Douglas Williams (Nick Arnstein), Tyler Johnson-Campion (Eddie), and crowd-favorite Sue Cella (Mrs. Brice).

The cast also includes Mark Aldrich, Tommy Betz, Joe Capstick, Mary Beth Donahoe, David Girolmo, Michelle Beth Herman, Evin Johnson, Charis Leos, Mandie Rapoza, Alexander Rios, Juson Williams, and Tauren Hagans.

Funny Girl also marks the debut of the MSMT Singers for the 2024 Mainstage Season: Karoline Brechter, Thomas Dalceredo, Jessica Hoadley, Calista Jones, Nate Krohmer, Christian Miller, Lav Raman and Mark Tran Russ.

Directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram, with Jason Wetzel (Music Director), Amy Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Sam Biondiello (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer), Theresa Bush (Costume Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Jamibeth Margolis (Casting).

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of Funny Girl at Maine State Music Theatre. Performances will run from June 26 - July 13 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick, Maine.

Tickets for Funny Girl and other MSMT productions can be purchased online ONLY at www.msmst.org or by calling 207.725.8769.

For more information about Maine State Music Theatre and its productions, visit www.msmt.org.

Kenny Ingram is grateful to be back at Maine State Music Theatre with Funny Girl, where he last directed and choreographed 9 to 5: the Musical. MSMT audiences will remember Kenny’s Choreography in Kinky Boots, Jersey Boys, Sophisticated Ladies, and the co-production with Portland Stage Company of Ain’t Misbehavin. Kenny directed and choreographed Blues in the Night at Porchlight Music Theatre in Chicago, where he received a Jeff Award. The Wiz at New Bedford Music Festival Theatre, Cinderella at Theatre by the Sea, and James T. Lupine's Triple Threat Off-Broadway, which receives 5 Audience Nominations at Theatre Row. Kenny's choreography was seen at Fulton Theatre (Kinky Boots, The Wiz), Paper Mill Playhouse (Jolly Holiday, Sound of Music), Emojiland Off-Broadway The Duke on 42nd Street, and Emojiland National Tour/ Film. kennyingram.com

What inspired you to direct and choreograph Funny Girl at Maine State Music Theatre?

I was inspired to direct and choreograph Funny Girl because I have always admired the movie. As a kid, I remember Barbra Streisand in her iconic performance with Omar Shariff. So, I knew I wanted to jump at the chance to be a part of this production at MSMT. I also knew this would be the first regional production after the tour. I was mentored by many directors and choreographers who were part of the map of passing the big old Broadway shows to me. Hal Prince, Frank Galati, and Susan Stroman. I was also inspired to let my light shine and storytell with our version for MSMT. Being the first Black American to direct and choreograph Funny Girl was also a true blessing that inspired me to be a part of this production.

Can you describe your approach to choreographing for a character like Fanny Brice?

First of all, we are very fortunate to have Jenna Lea Rosen as Fanny. Look out for this young star. She will be on Broadway, and you will get to say that you saw her in Funny Girl at Maine State Music Theatre. Choreographing for Fanny has been a blast. When I was a child. I used to watch a lot of Variety shows. What inspired me for this production was Carol Burnett. Her movement and gawkiness on her show were always funny to me. But Jenna brings a lot of movement to her character that I sculpt as a director and as a choreographer.

How does it feel to be the first regional theatre to produce Funny Girl since the national tour went out?

It feels super incredible. I was in total shock when I found out that I was going to be able to direct and choreograph the first regional theater production. I am SO EXCITED for you all to see this production Thanks to Curt Dale Clark for thinking of me once again in this season. MSMT always gives me the opportunity to show my talent. I am grateful for their trust. We have something very special here in this production of Funny Girl and we have made OUR FUNNY GIRL for Maine State Music Theatre audience.

Can you share your experience working with Jenna Lea Rosen, who plays the role of Fanny Brice?

Jenna Lea Rosen is a STAR. We are so blessed to have her here. I had the opportunity of seeing her sing a song from Mack and Mabel that she performed last spring in Los Angeles online. And was blown away by Jenna’s talent and I knew she was our Fanny . She has the quality of a Fanny. We laugh a lot in rehearsals. Coming up with comedy always brings a lot of laughs in the room. We had this one experience of trying to find a shtick for the settee for the song “You Are Woman, You are Man'' where Fanny melts to the floor from the settee. Now that was a fun day!

How do you plan to infuse fresh energy and creativity into this iconic musical?

I am projecting some images during the overture of the iconic Fanny Brice and also doing some pre-storytelling by setting up Fanny so we see her on her way to her dressing room - as she is dealing with the news of her husband Nick Arnstein in trouble. I am also adding some showboating with some interaction with the audience for Eddie Ryan at Keeney’s as he taps.

Can you talk about the significance of Funny Girl to Maine audiences?

We all get our hearts broken on this journey in life. And sometimes, to cover that hurt, we've got to laugh.

How do you balance maintaining the original spirit of Funny Girl while bringing your own unique direction and choreography to it?

By staying true to the play. And honoring what was done but not copying what was done. I like to do my version of things.

What can audiences expect from this upcoming production of Funny Girl at the Maine State Music Theatre?

Audiences can expect to be entertained, to leave the theater humming one of the songs from this amazing score, and to laugh and/or cry. This production of Funny Girl will have the audience captivated and leaning forward—being pulled into the play.

