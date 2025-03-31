NOT QUITE ALMOST by John Cariani Comes to Portland Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Stage Company will present a new play by John Cariani, NOT QUITE ALMOST! John Cariani returns to Maine to bring a new play to life at Portland Stage. His play ALMOST, MAINE was Portland Stage's all-time highest attended play and went on to become a national hit. It is the most-produced play in the country's high schools and was produced at professional theaters across the country.

NOT QUITE ALMOST also takes place in Northern Maine and features vignettes told by four actors. Near the Canadian Border the Perseid Meteor Showers are about to start, but the residents of a certain small town can't decide if they're a bad omen or a good luck charm. NOT QUITE ALMOST (a Working Title) is an interconnected collection of short plays about young love, hope for the future, making wishes, and what it means to be truly understood.

Sally Wood returns to Portland Stage to direct the play. Known for directing PS plays PAPERMAKER, HALF-LIGHT, and SAINT DAD by Monica Wood, SWEET GOATS AND BLUEBERRY SENORITAS by Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia, and LOVE/SICK and LAST GAS by John Cariani.

