Review: DON QUIXOTE Brings a Touch of Spice to Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maine State Ballet welcomes spring with a lively production of Don Quixote, the 19th century classic with music by Ludwig Minkus and original choreography by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky. The colorful, energetic staging by Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele, offers the more than forty-member company a chance to showcase some virtuosic dancing.

Though Don Quixote is inspired by Cervantes’ novel, the ballet only pays an occasional nod to the Man of la Mancha’s exploits, focusing instead on the young lovers Kitri and Basilio, whom the knight meets on his journey, and their desire to marry against Kitri’s father’s wishes. A few scenes such as Quixote’s vision of Dulcinea or his tilting at windmills are retained, but, in general, the ballet offers a vivid pretext for character dancing in the Spanish and gypsy style, classical grand pas de deux, and a huge wedding finale.

Gail Csoboth’s bright, bold costumes stand out against the muted water-color look of her painted drops, while Fred Bernier works his magic with the lighting effects and an always vibrant and balanced sound.

On the afternoon of April 5, Emma Davis danced Kitri with a coquettish, saucy charm, strong technique, and the stamina to finish the wedding pas de deux with a dazzling display of thirty-two fouettés. Trevor Seymour as Basilio partnered with elegance and fluid grace bringing just the right dash of piquant appeal.

Sam Lippman mimed Don Quixote with restraint and dignity, while Aerie Eiten made a humorous and endearing Sanco Panza, dancing his comic solos with a loose-limbed panache. As Kitri’s father Lorenzo, Jonathan Miele made a determined presence, wanting to force his daughter into a profitable marriage to the dandy, Gamache, danced with foppish wit by Caleb Streadwick.

Among the many colorful company dances, some outstanding moments included: Agnes Norman’s ardent and aery Cupid, young Caelan Martin as a fiery, lightning bolt presence as the Gypsy Prince with Juliette Lauzier-Bridges as a sultry Gypsy Queen.

The ensemble danced with both precision and verve, stylishly executing footwork and patterns.

It has been a great pleasure over the past decade to watch this company grow and mature artistically into a cohesive entity with strong solo talent and committed ensemble spirit.

Photos courtesy of Maine State Ballet

Reader Reviews