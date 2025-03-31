Jonathan Berry Will Step Down as Artistic Director of Penobscot Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penobscot Theatre Company has announced that Artistic Director Jonathan Berry will step down at the conclusion of the 51st Mainstage season. Since joining Penobscot Theatre Company in 2022, Berry has been instrumental in shaping the artistic vision of the theatre, bringing bold and diverse productions to the stage while deepening the organization’s connection with the Bangor community and beyond.

In partnership with Executive Director Jen Shepard, Berry has worked to rebuild audiences post-pandemic while simultaneously expanding artistic programming to include different voices and perspectives. His leadership has resulted in the growth of the theatre’s audience base, increased diversity among artists, and the expansion of community partnerships.

“We are deeply grateful for Jonathan’s passion and dedication to Penobscot Theatre Company,” said Sundance Campbell, Board Chair of PTC. “Through his artistic leadership, the theatre has flourished, captivating audiences with dynamic storytelling and fostering a sense of community through the power of live performance.”

Berry has been an active presence in the local arts community, championing the work of Bangor’s theater artists while also using his 25 years of professional experience to bring in new professional talent. Working with MJ Sedlok and Jess Ploszaj, Berry partnered with the University of Maine’s Department of Theater, resulting in the recent production of Brian Watkins’s Wyoming.

Under his tenure, PTC expanded the diversity of artists on stage—including directors, playwrights, actors, and designers—creating productions that reflect the evolving demographics of Bangor. With strong leadership from Shepard and Berry, PTC also opened The Stage Door and expanded its community partnership program. While financial challenges persist, each season has shown an increase in ticket sales and the number of subscribers.

The past three seasons at PTC have included two world premieres (Trapped: A Lobster Tale and Dirty Deeds Downeast), a Penobscot Nation collaboration featuring the Dramatic Academy (My Story is Gluskabe), the return of A Christmas Carol, and two wildly popular summer musicals (Little Shop of Horrors and Mary Poppins). Berry also directed critically acclaimed productions such as Clarkston, Ironbound, and Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play, while producing two holiday productions featuring Bangor drag icon Priscilla Poppycocks.

As the company prepares for this transition, the Board of Directors is committed to ensuring a seamless leadership change. A search for a new Artistic Director will commence in the coming months, with further details to be announced soon.

“Leading Penobscot Theatre Company has been an extraordinary honor,” said Berry. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together—our dedicated staff, talented artists, and passionate audiences have made this experience one that I am grateful for.. I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

The last show Berry will direct for the company as Artistic Director is the East Coast premier of the Lauren Yee comedy Mother Russia, which will begin rehearsals on April 8th. The 52nd Season, selected by Berry, will be announced this month.

Penobscot Theatre Company extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jonathan Berry for his contributions and looks forward to celebrating his achievements throughout the remainder of the season.

