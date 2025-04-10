L/A Community Little Theatre To Hold Auditions For THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



L/A Community Little Theatre will hold open auditions for The Spongebob Musical, to be presented at their theater home at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, ME.

Director - Brandon Chaloux

Assistant Director - Cody Watson

Vocal Director - Moll Brown

Choreographer - Karianna Merrill

Stage Manager - Sarah Chaloux

Audition Dates: May 11 & 12 at 6:30

Show Dates: August 8-10 & 14-17

Vocal auditions will be heard privately. Please have at least 32 bars from the show prepared that best show your voice. A cappella auditions will not be heard. There will be a dance audition. If applicable, please bring tap shoes to present a brief self-taught routine to demonstrate your skills. Cold reads will be heard following the dance audition.

We welcome performers of all ages, gender identities, body types, abilities, and ethnicities to audition. The SpongeBob Musical celebrates individuality, community, and creativity—and we believe our cast should too! Whether you're a seasoned performer or it's your first time on stage, we'd love to see you at auditions.

Show Synopsis:

Dive under the sea with The SpongeBob Musical, a colorful and heartwarming stage adventure based on the beloved animated series! In the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob SquarePants and his quirky friends face their biggest challenge yet: a volcanic eruption threatens to destroy their entire home. As panic spreads, heroes rise in the most unlikely forms.

With the fate of Bikini Bottom hanging in the balance, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and even Squidward must band together to prove that optimism, friendship, and a little bit of science can save the day. Bursting with original songs by an all-star lineup of music legends—like Sara Bareilles, steve Tyler, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Panic! At The Disco, and more—this high-energy musical is a celebration of creativity, community, and the power of being yourself. Whimsical, hilarious, and full of heart, The SpongeBob Musical is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience for performers and audiences of all ages.

Character Breakdown

SpongeBob SquarePants

Vocal Part: Tenor (C3-B4, with strong belt/mix)

An optimistic, energetic, and endlessly hopeful sea sponge. Always sees the best in every situation. Requires physical comedy, agility, and a genuine sense of wonder.

Patrick Star

Vocal Part: Bari-Tenor (Bb2-Bb4)

SpongeBob's Best Friend. Simple-minded, sweet, and surprisingly profound at times. Strong comedic chops with a lovable presence.

Sandy Cheeks

Vocal Part: Mezzo-Soprano (A3-E5, strong mix/belt)

A brainy, tough Texan squirrel who's also a scientist and martial artist. Smart, self-assured, and courageous. Strong vocalist and mover.

Squidward Q. Tentacles

Vocal Part: Bari-Tenor (A2-F#4, with good character range)

A grumpy, frustrated artist who longs to be famous. Often misunderstood. Must have strong comedic timing and tap dance ability.

Sheldon J. Plankton

Vocal Part: Tenor/Rap (B2-G4)

The scheming, comically evil owner of the Chum Bucket. Fast-talking and flamboyant. Needs rhythm and character-driven vocals.

Karen the Computer

Vocal Part: Mezzo-Soprano (G3-F5, strong mix)

Plankton's sarcastic, tech-savvy wife. Witty, dry humor with a high-tech aesthetic. Good comedic timing and chemistry with Plankton.

Mr. Krabs

Vocal Part: Baritone (B2-B4)

The greedy but good-hearted owner of the Krusty Krab. Obsessed with money but cares for his daughter, Pearl. Big voice and larger-than-life presence.

Pearl Krabs

Vocal Part: Mezzo-Soprano/Pop Belt (Bb3-F5)

Mr. Krabs' teenage daughter. A strong, independent young woman who loves pop music and dreams of a bigger life. Pop diva energy required.

Mayor of Bikini Bottom

Vocal Part: Mezzo-Soprano or Tenor (flexible)

Overwhelmed and panicky, the Mayor is trying (and failing) to hold the town together. A high-energy comedic role for a character actor of any gender.

Patchy the Pirate

Vocal Part: Bari-Tenor (flexible)

A goofy, enthusiastic narrator and SpongeBob superfan. Breaks the fourth wall and interacts with the audience. Requires improv skills and a big personality.

Electric Skates

Vocal Part: Tenor/Alto (Rock vocals)

A punk rock band that SpongeBob seeks out for help. Edgy, cool, and loud. Great for dancers with strong character choices and vocal grit.

Ensemble (Citizens of Bikini Bottom)

All ages and voice parts - Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass

Includes fishy townspeople, sardines, security guards, jellyfish, and MUCH more! Strong dancers and vocalists needed to bring the world of Bikini Bottom to life

