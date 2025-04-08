Maine Playwrights One Act Festival to Hold Auditions in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Belfast Maskers will present its annual One Act Festival-this time with a twist: all four one act plays were written by Maine playwrights! One weekend's performances will be cabaret-style seating with wine, cheese, soft drinks, and more. The other weekend will be presented with normal raked theater seating. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts; no preparation is needed.

AUDITION DATES:

Sunday, April 13 at 10:00am at the Basil Burwell Community Theater (17 Court St., Belfast, Maine) or Thursday, April 17 at 6:00pm in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library (106 High St., Belfast, Maine) (auditioners need only attend one day)

PERFORMANCE DATES:

June 20-29, with preview night on June 19. Parts are available for up to 18 men and women of all ages. The plays that will be performed are "Mr. Danby's Son" by Dennis Hartin, "The Grey Monster" by Georgeanne Oliver, "Teams" by Joshua W. Jackson, and "Happily ever After" by Cassidy Small. More information about this, and other events, can be found at http://www.belfastmaskers.com

Comments