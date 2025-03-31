Cast Set for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Belfast Maskers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belfast Maskers will present their second 2025 show, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time", a play by Simon Stephens based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. The production, directed by Stephanie Natale Frus, opens Friday, April 25 and runs through May 4, with showtimes at 7 PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 PM Sunday matinees. There is a special Preview Night on Thursday, April 24, with $10 tickets available.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old with an extraordinary mind, as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor's dog. His journey takes him far beyond his familiar world, uncovering unexpected truths and testing his resilience in ways he never imagined. Tickets for general admission seating are $18, with a discounted rate of $15 for students and seniors.

Opening night, Friday, April 265 will feature a gala reception following the performance. Audience members are invited to join the cast and crew for wine, cheese, soft drinks, and other light refreshments. Donations are gratefully accepted.

The cast includes Tom Lott as Christopher, Parks David McConnell as Young Christopher, André Blanchard as Ed, Jenny Hart as Siobhan, and Emily LeBlanc McConnell as Judy. The ensemble features Sally Mills, Tom Maycock, River Lombardi, Tucker Atwood, Robbin League, and Roxanne Morse. The Production Team includes Director and Set Designer Stephanie Natale Frus, Producer Jamas Blanchard, Stage Manager Cassidy Small, Stage Crew Ivy Lobato, Sound Designer Jay Rosenberg, and Lighting Designers Zafra Whitcomb & Stephanie Natale Frus.

Join us for this moving and visually stunning production that brings Christopher's world to life in a powerful and unforgettable way.

Comments