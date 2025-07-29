Weidner Philharmonic To Kick Off Season with Free Concert In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Weidner Philharmonic will launch its 2025–2026 season with a free community concert on Friday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at The Weidner.

The concert, titled EcoRhythms, features music inspired by cultural ecosystems and includes the world premiere of Sinfonia Sundaica by Thai composer Narongrit Dhamabutra.

Guests are invited to arrive early for a festive pre-concert tailgate with food trucks, lawn games, live pep bands, and more.

The full 2025–2026 season includes five concerts:

EcoRhythms – September 5 at 6:30 p.m. (Free)

The Nutcracker – November 28–30 (4 performances)

Holiday Pops – December 20 (2 shows)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert – April 18 at 7:30 p.m. (On sale August 8)

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony – May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The season features collaborations with the Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, and UW-Green Bay Choirs. Tickets are available at WeidnerCenter.com, by phone at 920-465-2800, or in person at The Weidner Ticket Office.