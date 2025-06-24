WICKED Returns to Madison Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked will return to Overture Center from Wednesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 27 in Overture Hall.

The Ozdust Lounge: For an additional $45 per person, guests can enjoy the magic of the Emerald City at a preshow party. Enjoy a free show-themed drink, indulge in savory snacks and sweet treats, and take home “Wicked” souvenir to remember your enchanted evening. Snap photos, mingle with fellow Ozians and get ready to defy gravity with a private cash bar and exclusive access to our “one short day” of green glamour.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, “Wicked” is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, “Wicked” has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. “Wicked” has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, “Wicked” in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation “Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

The National tour of Wicked currently stars Jessie Davidson (Elphaba), Zoe Jensen (Glinda), Eileen T'Kaye (Madame Morrible), Blake Hammond (The Wizard), Nicolas Garza (Boq), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero), Drew McVety (Doctor Dillamond) and Jada Temple (Nessarose).

The company also includes Carly Augenstein (Elphaba Standby), Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Sam Buchanan, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jake Levy, Adelina Mitchell, Allsun O'Malley, Taylor Quick, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Melissa Victor, Justin Wirick and Tyler Zydel.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. “Wicked” is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of “Wicked” opened on November 22, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film basedon a Broadway musical in history.

