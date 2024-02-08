THE LIFE AND MUSICAL OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to the Overture enter

Performances are on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

THE LIFE AND MUSICAL OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to the Overture enter

Overture Center presents the brand-new, concert-style show that chronicles the journey George Michael had with music and his fans. In Capitol Theater on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert-style staging and lighting, while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and George Michael's illustrious solo career. Tickets ($40-60) are available at overture.org.

“This show is going to honor George Michael's career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George's popularity has continued to grow, and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.




1
LES MISERABLES Comes To Overture Center in February Photo
LES MISERABLES Comes To Overture Center in February

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is coming to Madison on Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 18 in Overture Hall.

2
Strollers Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in February Photo
Strollers' Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in February

'Discover the thought-provoking Strollers' Theatre production of Mother Courage and Her Children, a multi-media exploration of America's role in global war.

3
February Kids In The Rotunda Shows Set For Overture Photo
February 'Kids In The Rotunda' Shows Set For Overture

Looking for a fun, indoor activity for your kids this winter? Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, is a great way for kids to dance and wiggle away their energy.

4
Duck Soup Cinemas HER WILD OAT Comes to Overture Photo
Duck Soup Cinema's HER WILD OAT Comes to Overture

Valentine's Day is a few weeks away, and if you're still searching for a fun date idea, Overture Center has you covered! We are reclaiming the silent film heritage of the Capitol Theater with our silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, featuring “Her Wild Oat,” a romantic comedy, on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

