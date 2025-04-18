THE GREAT GATSBY and More Set for Overture Center 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overture Center has revealed its 2025/26 season, featuring Broadway shows, dance performances and much more! The season lineup includes The Great Gatsby, Water for Elephants, and more. See the full season here!

BROADWAY SERIES

The Book of Mormon | Friday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 | Overture Hall

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Some Like It Hot | Tuesday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 | Overture Hall

Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, this four-time Tony Award®-winning musical follows two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they board a cross-country train, embarking on the trip of a lifetime.

Hamilton | Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 | Overture Hall

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize, this revolutionary musical

brings history to life with its electrifying score and powerful storytelling. Experience the cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire audiences worldwide—don’t throw away your shot to be in “The Room Where It Happens!”

Kimberly Akimbo | Tuesday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 | Overture Hall |

Wisconsin Premiere

This winner of five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is a hilarious and heartfelt story of a quirky teen navigating family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, Kim is determined to find

happiness against all odds and embrace life’s greatest adventure.

Back to the Future: The Musical | Tuesday, March 10 – Sunday, March 15, 2026 | Overture Hall | Wisconsin Premiere

Great Scott! The cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Madison. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally alters history. Now he’s

in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation | Tuesday, April 14 – Thursday, April 16, 2026 | Overture Hall

Celebrating 30 years of the global sensation that has captivated audiences worldwide! "Riverdance" fuses Irish and international dance and music, featuring mesmerizing choreography, stunning costumes and cutting-edge visuals brought to life by an all-new generation

of performers.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Tuesday, May 12 – Sunday, May 17, 2026 | Overture Hall

“Be Our Guest” at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of “Beauty and the Beast,” the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before with spectacular

new sets and dazzling costumes.

Water for Elephants | Tuesday, June 16 – Sunday, June 21, 2026 | Overture Hall |

Wisconsin Premiere

Based on the bestselling novel, “Water for Elephants” is a stunning, spectacle-filled musical about a young man who finds love and a new life with a traveling circus. Featuring a soaring score, breathtaking choreography and a sweeping story.

The Great Gatsby | Tuesday, July 28 – Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 | Overture Hall

The party’s roaring in Madison! “The Great Gatsby” is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey

of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Subscribers enjoy:

Value – Enjoy six or seven shows at the guaranteed lowest ticket price.

Payment plans – Pay for your package in full or use our interest-free, six-installment billing.

Priority seating – Get first choice to renew your same seats for next season.

First access – Add any number of Overture Presents performances or an entire series to your order.

Priority access – Purchase additional Broadway tickets before seats go on sale to the public!

Flexibility – Enjoy exchange privileges to change your tickets to another performance of the same show.

OVERTURE PRESENTS SERIES

You belong here—and so does your unique taste! Handpick three or more Overture Presents performances to create a custom lineup that reflects your interests. You’ll also unlock special discounts and enjoy early access to purchase single tickets for Broadway

and additional Overture Presents shows. Get ready to curate an unforgettable theater experience that’s all about you!

Buy 3-4 shows, get a 15% discount. Buy 5 or more shows, get a 20% discount. Lock in these special discounts for additional ticket purchases in the 2025/26 season.*

*Some restrictions apply.

NEW! Compagnie Hervé KOUBI: Sol Invictus | Saturday, Sep. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Prepare to be captivated by “Sol Invictus,” a breathtaking fusion of hip-hop energy and classical grace from Compagnie Hervé Koubi. This powerful performance is a declaration of love to dance—its past, present and limitless future.

NEW! Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations | Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Step into a powerful fusion of music and movement that goes beyond entertainment. In this deeply personal performance, Matthew Morrison—known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee”—takes audiences on a musical journey into the heart of what makes

us human.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! An Evening with David Sedaris | Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Join David Sedaris, author of bestsellers “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim” for a special one-night-only event. Following the release of his latest books, “Happy Go Lucky” and “Pretty Ugly,” Sedaris will

bring his signature humor and sharp wit to the stage for an unforgettable evening.

NEW! Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble | Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show.

NEW! Mariachi Rock Revolution | Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Get ready for a rock-fueled, Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and sound celebrating the tradition of Mariachi. This high-energy show unites arena-rock fans, abuelas raised on Vicente Fernández—and everyone in between.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Cirque Mechanics: Tilt! | Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Enter the wonder-filled world of Cirque Mechanics, where modern circus collides with American industrial ingenuity. Witness acrobatics, mechanical marvels and a bit of clowning around—all wrapped in raw realism you won’t find anywhere else.

NEW! Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas | Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, 3 p.m. | Overture Hall

Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole... his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias

light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

NEW! The Reset | Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Experience sound and music like never before at “The Reset”—a transformative journey beyond the typical concert. Renowned singer and sound healer Davin Youngs layers vocals, crystal bowls, tuning forks and electronic beats into a mind-body “sound bath.” Dive

deep, emerge renewed—and elevate your experience with special on-stage seating and a take-home yoga mat.

RETURNING WITH NEW SHOW! Bill Blagg: Family Magic | Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Enjoy 60 minutes of non-stop magical fun, specifically designed to entertain and engage audiences of all ages. Blagg’s unique blend of comedy, audience participation and mind-bending magic may bring objects to life and make audience members float in mid-air!

RETURNING WITH NEW SHOW! Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis |

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Experience Duke Ellington’s boundary-breaking music—rooted in African rhythms and infused with jazz, blues, spirituals and gospel—as the world’s premier big band returns to Madison. Join the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis for an unforgettable night of swing, soul and sensational musicianship that celebrates Ellington’s enduring influence around the globe.

NEW! Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ™ Part 2 in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra |

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

In the epic finale to the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the battle between good and evil forces of the wizarding world escalates into an all-out war! “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert” brings the final chapter to the big screen as

a live symphony orchestra performs every note of the epic score from Alexandre Desplat. The stakes have never been higher!

RETURNING WITH NEW SHOW! Step Afrika!'s The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence | Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Watch as the energy of percussive dance, African traditions and contemporary movement collide. “The Migration” is based on Lawrence’s iconic painting series that chart the story of African Americans moving from the South to the North in the early 1900s. Each

piece uses the images, color palette and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story | Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this show also features a full live band performing all the duo’s hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many

more.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo |

Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

From tutus to toe shoes, the all-male troupe transforms classical ballet into an outrageous, yet deeply skilled, spectacle. With impeccable technique, over-the-top personas and a touch of slapstick, the Trocks deliver a performance as breathtaking as it is

hilarious.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Drum TAO | Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Experience the pulse-pounding power of Drum TAO, where traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums meet breathtaking performance and modern spectacle. Renowned for their dynamic choreography, striking visuals and thunderous rhythms, Drum TAO delivers a performance that is more than just a concert—it’s a full-body experience.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works | Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Get ready to rock! This high-energy, two-hour stage show brings the legendary music and iconic theatrics of Queen to life, featuring the incredible Gary Mullen & The Works. Headed by Gary Mullen, who has wowed audiences with his stunning Freddie Mercury tribute,

this band is the ultimate Queen experience.

NEW! Billy Goats Gruff | Saturday, April 11, 2026, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater | Sensory-Friendly Performance

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings three beloved stories to life with a fresh, playful twist! Meet three determined goats who outwit a troll in “Billy Goats Gruff,” watch as a wily Wolf gets bested by clever pigs in “Wolf vs. Pigs,” and follow a mischievous

raccoon in “Goldilocks.” Featuring laughter, surprises and a Q&A session, it’s a must-see for ages 3–7!

NEW! Take 6 | Saturday, April 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Experience the genius of Take 6, the most awarded a cappella group in history, praised by Quincy Jones as “the baddest vocal cats on the planet!” With 10 Grammy Awards and collaborations with legends like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, these six voices redefine

musical boundaries—from jazz and pop to gospel and beyond. Don’t miss the extraordinary vocal orchestra that continues to amaze audiences with their enduring legacy of harmony, faith and friendship.

FRINGE FESTIVAL

Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic,

theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

NEW! Dinosaur World Live | Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 3 p.m. | Overture Hall

Dare to enter a prehistoric realm where lifelike dinosaurs roar before your eyes. From the mighty T. Rex to the towering Giraffatitan, meet incredible creatures up close in an interactive family show. Afterward, brave explorers can make a new dinosaur friend

at a special meet-and-greet. Don’t miss this thrilling Jurassic adventure live on stage!

NEW! Caitlin Cook: The Writing on the Stall | Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Promenade Hall

Fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway debut, Caitlin Cook’s confessional bathroom graffiti musical transforms stall scribbles into uproarious, original songs. Dubbed “the gold standard of musical comedy” (NY Times), this one-of-a-kind show is an absolute must-see.

The Naked Magicians | Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Brace yourself for a magic show like no other! Direct from Las Vegas and London’s West End, Australia’s “The Naked Magicians” deliver world-class illusions and nonstop laughs—while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile. Described by The Huffington Post

as “the wildest night ever,” this R-rated smash hit proves that good magicians don’t need sleeves, and great magicians don’t need pants. 18+ only. Includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language.

RETURNING WITH NEW SHOW! Baby Wants Candy | Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 5 p.m. | Sunday, March 1, 2026, 4 p.m. | The Playhouse

They’re back! Prepare for an unforgettable night of spontaneous hilarity as Baby Wants Candy brings you a fully improvised musical—made up on the spot from a single audience suggestion. Accompanied by a live band, this powerhouse ensemble (featuring alumni

from SNL, 30 Rock and more) has dazzled fans across the globe with their jaw-dropping dance numbers, rhymes and comedy. Each show is opening and closing night, and no two performances are ever the same!

RETURNING WITH NEW SHOW! Shamilton | Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 8 p.m. | Sunday, March 1, 2026, 7 p.m. | The Playhouse

Join members of famed musical improv group Baby Wants Candy as they create an epic musical on the spot based on a historical celebrity of your choosing—from Genghis Khan to Kim Kardashian. It's the show Lin-Manuel Miranda calls "cease and desist!" Start thinking

of who you want to see a hip-hop improvised musical created for now.

NEW! Earthlings: Revisited by Jeanne C. Wilkinson | Saturday, Feb. 28 – Sunday, March 8 | Rotunda Studio

FREE exhibition! Step into artist Jeanne Wilkinson’s “Cloud Tunnel” and immerse yourself in a mesmerizing interplay of shifting images and color. Two translucent fabric scrims and dual image streams create a continually morphing, magical environment. Wander

within this meditative flow of light and shadow and experience the art as you become part of it.

CABARET SERIES

Join us on the historic Capitol Theater Stage for an elegant cabaret experience. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and a gourmet dinner served on stage. Subscribers to the 2024/25 Cabaret series will get same-seat renewal in 2025/26. No discounts. Ticket price includes dinner.

NEW! Claybourne Elder: If the Stars Were Mine | Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of “Company,” “Sunday in the Park…” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” presents a hilarious and heartfelt evening that’s part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston and beyond, Elder explores fatherhood, love and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ.

NEW! Kyle Taylor Parker: Juke Joint Jubilee | Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Don’t miss Broadway powerhouse Kyle Taylor Parker in a thrilling evening of soulful vocals and show-stopping storytelling. From his acclaimed turns in “Kinky Boots” and “Smokey Joe’s Café” to his celebrated solo albums, KTP is ready to dazzle and delight in

this intimate cabaret concert.

NEW! Patti Murin: Once Upon a Stage | Thursday, April 23, 2026, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Broadway star Patti Murin invites you on a journey through the music that has shaped her illustrious career. Murin brings her signature warmth, themes of love, resilience and the power of dreams—weaving in heartfelt reflections on motherhood and its impact

on her life and artistry. Murin offers a personal and poignant perspective as she shares her experiences balancing the demands of a performing career with the joys and challenges of being a mother.

UP CLOSE SERIES

Our historic Capitol Theater stage is transformed into a vibrant cocktail lounge with an open bar, inviting you to engage up close with emerging artists from around the globe.

No discounts. Limited seats available.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Royal Wood | Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Experience the soul-stirring sound of Royal Wood up close on Overture’s historic Capitol Theater stage! Wood is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer whose music blends heartfelt lyricism with masterful musicianship.

NEW! Layale Chaker | Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Witness the mesmerizing sounds of composer and violinist Layale Chaker who blends classical contemporary, jazz, Arabic music and improvisation.

NEW! Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner | Friday, April 24, 2026, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Hailed as a “gifted virtuoso” (San Francisco Chronicle) with “masterful technique and a veritable deluge of sonorities” (La Presse Montreal), pianist Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner captivates audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing artistry and profound musical

storytelling.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE SERIES

Step inside for three unforgettable events that will transport you to the heart of the world’s most awe-inspiring adventures, shared through captivating storytelling and breathtaking imagery from today’s greatest explorers. Plus, stay after each show for Q&A

with the artist.

Buy all three National Geographic Live events as a series, and you’ll get 15% off! If you subscribed to National Geographic Live in 2024/25, you will get the same seat renewal for 2025/26.

NEW! A Pirate's Life with Archaeologist Lisa Briggs | Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Set sail on a thrilling adventure with archaeologist Lisa Briggs. Dive into the Mediterranean to uncover how pirates shaped the Roman Empire, meet China’s fierce Pirate Queen and step into the lab to track Blackbeard’s trail. History’s greatest treasures await—are

you ready to hunt?

NEW! Wild Cats Revealed with Filmmaker Sandesh Kadur | Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

From towering Himalayas to dense jungles, India is home to the world’s most diverse wild cats. Join filmmaker and National Geographic Fellow Sandesh Kadur as he unveils rare felines—like the grumpy-faces Palla’s cat and the fishing cat—through captivating images

and video.

NEW! The Untold Story of Sharks with Marine Biologist Jess Cramp | Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Dive into our planet’s waters and observe the fascinating lives of sharks with marine biologist Jess Cramp. Fifty years after “Jaws,” discover the real story of these ancient predators, the trailblazing women of shark science and Cramp’s mission to protect

them.

DUCK SOUP CINEMA

This 45th anniversary season, Duck Soup Cinema continues to welcome all who wish to experience the magic of silent films, complete with vaudeville-style acts and a lively atmosphere that promises laughter, nostalgia and a unique cinematic journey for all.

Join us for the 45th season!

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Comments