David Landau Comes to the Overture Center in January

David Landau will perform at the Overture Center as part of the Kids in the Rotunda series. Performances are on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 9:30am, 11am & 1pm.
David’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.
The 1pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour ahead to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.
In addition, little om BIG OM Yoga will lead youngsters in free family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15am and 11:45am.
