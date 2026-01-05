David Landau Comes to the Overture Center in January

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Landau will perform at the Overture Center as part of the Kids in the Rotunda series. Performances are on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 9:30am, 11am & 1pm.

David’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

The 1pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour ahead to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

In addition, little om BIG OM Yoga will lead youngsters in free family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15am and 11:45am.