Syndee Winters Comes to Madison This Month For Intimate LunART Cabaret Show

LunART has the perfect event for Madison area live-music fans who love Broadway, romance and storytelling. Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's "The Lion King," is coming to town for a cabaret show. This is a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind intimate event you don't want to miss!

LunART presents the Syndee Winters Cabaret Show on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Coda Café, 1224 Williamson St., Madison. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets, ranging $20-$40 (general, prime and VIP seating), are available at BrownPaperTicket.com. Choose between an in-person or livestream option.

Winters will recount iconic and deciding moments from her multi-hyphenated career, from dancing center court at Madison Square Garden to singing center stage on Broadway. Winters will perform the songs that have defined her, including Broadway hits mashed up with pop, R&B classics, and numbers from her one-woman show dedicated to American icon Lena Horne. You'll even hear new music from her current recording project, "Butterfly Black," that will have you believing love and disco are alive and well! With many of her own personal stories and thrilling songs, Winters opens the curtain for you to take a closer look inside.

Winters will be accompanied by Madison-based jazz musicians Jason Kutz on keyboard, John Christensen on bass, and Mike Koszewski on drums.

This event is sponsored by Café Coda, WORT 89.9 FM, and Microtone Media.

Syndee Winters (@syndeewinters) made her Broadway debut as future-queen "Nala" in Disney's "The Lion King," a role she reprised in 2019 when she had the honorable opportunity to meet Sister "Nala," Beyonce, in preparation for "The Lion King" live-action film. Winters' other Broadway credits include "Motown the Musical," "Pippin," and "working it" as all three Schuyler Sisters in the smash hit "Hamilton." On television, she's been featured on NBC's "Live Jesus Christ Superstar" with EGOT recipient John Legend and "Law & Order SVU" with Mariska Harigitay.

As a recording artist, Winters has been featured on songs by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Big Daddy Kane, and Grandmaster Flash and has written and released several singles, including her original song "Warrior," co-written with young songwriter and cancer survivor Mikari Tarpley to empower many who are confronting personal challenges. During the heart of the pandemic in 2020, Winters' dreams of providing accessible tools to early performance professionals were realized when she founded ROAR School, an online program designed for artists of color. Through her instruction, young artists learn to adapt to any environment throughout their performing journey, combining creativity, discipline, and mindfulness.

Winters' newest R&B music project, "Butterfly Black," a super-duo band with GRAMMY-winning artist Ben Williams, is blowing up the internet with their single "I Just Wanna Love You," available on all digital platforms. You can find more information about Winters at SyndeeWinters.com and follow her on all social platforms @SyndeeWinters.

JASON KUTZ: Kutz grew up in Kiel, Wis., and lives in Madison where he works as a pianist, composer, teacher, arranger, artist, and graphic designer. He has travelled to Beijing, China, to teach at the Piano Arts Academy in 2016 as a "Jazz Master"; has performed as soloist and orchestra member with the WCO; was commissioned by the Wisconsin Academy of Arts, Letters & Sciences to write a piece inspired by Bruce Crownover's woodcut prints from his series "The Last Glacier"; and has become a staple of original music output in Madison. Kutz is a founding member of Mr. Chair, a genre-defying quartet based in Madison, which released their multi-genre, debut album "Nebulebula" in November 2019. Released with critical acclaim in Madison and a review in Prog (UK) that wrote "the euphonious elements at the heart of Snarky Puppy's appeal are also present in Mr. Chair's debut." Nebulebula led the way to Mr. Chair's 2021 WAMI win for Best Jazz Artist.

MIKE KOSZEWSKI: Koszewski has enjoyed a diverse career in the percussive arts. He is a member of Mr. Chair, which will soon release its second original album "Better Days." With this ensemble, he has toured, been a resident artist at Caroga Lake Music Festival, collaborated with Filipina artist Leslie Demaso, created and performed a rearrangement of Stravinsky's Pulcinella, and is currently producing the debut album for hip hop/spoken-word artist DeQuadray. Koszewski performed, taught, and lectured throughout the Midwest and East Coast in the 2010s with the percussion ensemble Clocks in Motion. He is a member of Lovely Socialite, an "omnivorous mutant of a band" known for unforgettable concerts in weird outfits. He plays drum kit in the Ben Ferris Octet and in recent years performed with Oakwood Chamber Players, LunArt Festival, and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. Koszewski is also a versatile pit orchestra musician, on call for productions by Four Seasons Theater, Forward Theater Company, Capital City Theater, and Children's Theater of Madison.

JOHN CHRISTENSEN: An award-winning bassist and composer, Christensen supplies an open-hearted solidity and adventurous spirit to all of his music endeavors. With an appetite for expressing in many musical genres and situations, Christensen has found a unique compositional voice, as demonstrated on his highly acclaimed debut album as a leader, "Dear Friend." While an ardent student and practitioner of improvised Black American Music, Christensen's music also has deep roots in rock, folk, and Americana. Since moving to Wisconsin in 1999, Christensen has played with numerous regional and International Artists and bands. He leads his own bands and is also a co-founder of Lesser Lakes Trio with longtime collaborators Devin Drobka and Jamie Breiwick as well as KASE, an improvised hip hop trio with Jamie and DJ/turntableist Jordan Lee.

LunART's mission is to support, inspire, promote, and celebrate ALL women in the arts through public performances, exhibitions, workshops, and interdisciplinary collaboration; thus enriching our community and creating a welcoming space for learning and experimentation.