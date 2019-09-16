SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL to Play at Overture Center For The Arts

SpongeBob the Musical will be bringing Bikini Bottom to the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, WI from October 8 to 13th, 2019.

This larger than life colorful show follows everyone's favorite sponge and all of his friends under the sea on a mission to save Bikini Bottom from imminent destruction. When chaos erupts as Bikini Botton is threatened by a volcano, an unlikely hero steps up to save the day with friendship, optimism, and teamwork.

Spongebob the Musical features an all star creative team with a book by Kyle Jarrow and songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Dirty Projectors, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie with lyrics by Jonathan Coulton.



For more information and tickets, visit https://www.overture.org/events/the-spongebob-musical





