SHUCKED Comes to the Overture Center in February

Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy is coming to Overture Center Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (“Shucked” on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (“The Gospel According to Heather”) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (“Darling Grenadine”) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (“Kinky Boots”) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (“Shucked” on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (Cady in the “Mean Girls” National Tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.