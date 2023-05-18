Overture's Cabaret Series Features Adam Jacobs in June

Overture Center's Capitol Theater is right where you belong for an evening of joy and music featuring Adam Jacobs: Right Where I Belong on Thursday, June 1. This is the third performance of the three-show 2022/23 Cabaret Series, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner by Catering a Fresco on Capitol Theater Stage at 7 p.m. Jacobs performs at 8 p.m. Ticket price includes dinner. Tickets ($140) are available at Click Here.

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and Grammy- nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as "Newsies," "The Little Mermaid," "Hercules," "Aladdin" and more, his family-friendly show will have folks of all ages singing out the theater.

"Adam Jacobs and I have shared the most incredible journey... drawn from all kinds of diverse moments in my composing career, brought fully to life by this amazing and talented young man. I hope everyone will find this experience as richly rewarding as I do." - Alan Menken

Adam Jacobs is most known for originating the role of "Aladdin" in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, for which he received a Drama Desk and Grammy nomination. Other Broadway credits include Simba in "The Lion King" and Marius in "Les Miserables."

Jacobs' favorite regional credits include US Premiere of "Zorro" at Alliance Theatre (Suzi nomination), "Once on This Island" at Paper Mill Playhouse and "Something Rotten" at the Marriott Theatre, Ill. TV credits include Soundtrack, Chicago Med, The Bachelorette, The 68th Annual Tony Awards and Good Morning America.

Jacobs earned his BFA in theater from NYU. His debut solo album, "Right Where I Belong featuring songs of Alan Menken," is available on iTunes and Spotify. @AdamJacobsNYC