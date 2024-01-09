Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month

The event will take place on January 19.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER Photo 2 Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month Photo 3 THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month Photo 4 THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month

Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month

Join in for a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Winter 2023/24 Overture Galleries on Friday, Jan. 19. The reception runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. followed by artists' talks at 6 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level. Don't miss this opportunity to dive deeper into the exhibitions, hear from the artists and mingle with other art lovers!

Galleries I, II and III exhibitions are open now through Sunday, March 10. “Nature's Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Fragility and Resilience” in Playhouse Gallery is open through Sunday, March 3. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase.

GALLERY I: Un/Inhabited

Stephanie Barenz & Stacey Steinberg

“Un/Inhabited” is the intersection of habitation and self. Barenz explores the link between our external surroundings and inner landscapes inspired by her daily walks near water. Meanwhile, Steinberg depicts homes that are in flux, embodying resurrection through destructive forces. Together, these artists evolve boundaries where water and fire merge.

GALLERY II: Water and Bricks

Mary Westring & Jay Handy

Journeying from gritty Brooklyn streets to Madison's serene lakes, Westring and Handy unite in a captivating exhibit. They intertwine water's transformative power and tales of urban origins through vivid paintings, evocative imagery and timeless aquatic connections.

GALLERY III: (W)understory

Brian M. House, Susan H. Kaye & Michael Koppa

Beneath the thick canopy of our everyday awareness, a realm of fascination unfolds. House, Kaye and Koppa explore worlds of wonder built from familiar components, inspired by what is and imagining what could be.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Nature's Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Fragility and Resilience

Heather Baker, Amanda Langer, Michelle Schwengel-Regala, Cassandra Smith, Max Sorenson & Francis Stanton

Through a variety of media and artistic disciplines, these six artists explore a deep connection with the natural world and human systems through texture and pattern. Their work aims to illustrate visual rhythms in nature and contrast ephemeral and delicate aspects of existence and the remarkable ability to adapt, endure and thrive.

Drawing A Land Ethic – Saturday, March 2 from 3-6 p.m. in Playhouse Gallery

Join us for a reception and presentation exploring Aldo Leopold's “Land Ethic,” which describes the responsibility to care for humans, the land and the interconnectedness of the entire ecosystem. Hear from Aldo Leopold Foundation's Visiting Artist Max Sorenson and Executive Director Buddy Huffaker on the land ethic, prescribed fire and communal land stewardship. The presentation will be from 4-5 p.m. in Rotunda Studio. To RSVP and for more information, visit overture.org. This event will be live streamed for those unable to attend.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Overture Galleries Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month Photo
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month

Join in for a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Winter 2023/24 Overture Galleries on Friday, Jan. 19. The reception runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. followed by artists' talks at 6 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level.

2
Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the successful completion of its $4.3 million capital campaign for new intern and staff housing.

3
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month Photo
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's elegant new show, The Rainbow Fish, includes an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well two of the author's companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.”

4
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month Photo
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month

For their third production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present the Wisconsin premiere of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk by Daniel Jamieson.

More Hot Stories For You

Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million CampaignPeninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This MonthTHE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This MonthTHE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month
Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your JanuaryOverture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Madison Beetlejuice
Overture Center (1/09-1/14)
Les Miserables in Madison Les Miserables
Overture Center (2/14-2/18)
A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare in Madison A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare
Madison Shakespeare Company (2/13-2/14)
The Kite Runner in Madison The Kite Runner
Overture Center (5/24-5/26)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Madison Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Overture Center (5/16-5/16)
Willy Wonka Kids in Madison Willy Wonka Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/18-5/19)
Jersey Boys in Madison Jersey Boys
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (1/04-2/25)
Moulin Rouge! in Madison Moulin Rouge!
Overture Center (7/09-7/21)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Madison Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Overture Center (6/11-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You