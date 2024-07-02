Overture Galleries' Summer Exhibitions Reception Set For Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Overture for a reception and artists' talks celebrating Overture Galleries’ Summer Exhibitions on Thursday, July 11. The reception runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with artists’ talks at 6 p.m. on Rotunda Stage in Overture’s lower level. Don't miss this opportunity to dive deeper into the exhibitions, hear from the artists and mingle with other art lovers!

Galleries I, II and III exhibitions are open now through Sunday, Aug. 25. “For The Time Being” in Playhouse Gallery is open through Sunday, Aug. 11. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase. Note, a separate reception will be held for the Rotunda Gallery exhibition on Sunday, July 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Gallery I: Echoes of the Mind

Beki Borman, Nastia Craig & Katie Schutte

Navigate the intricate landscape of perception and memory as each creator explores the evolving narratives within, unveiling the echoes of personal experiences that shape and reshape one’s understanding of self and place. In this introspective exploration, the mind becomes a canvas saturated by color, where perceptions weave a rich tapestry of individual and collective stories.

Gallery II: Of Bones and Soul

Gwendolynn Fabert Maitzen & Kaitlin Walsh

Using inspiration from the form and function of human anatomy, history and the contemporary, these artists’ works seek to explore the obscure and dynamic beauty within the body-mind connection, revealing truths of society and self.

Gallery III: On the Border

Judith Bradshaw-Rouse & Cullen Granzen

The artists’ separate currents of creativity converge on the border between Mexico and the United States. Their work is a testament to how people with vastly different methods and origins can unite for a common cause.

Playhouse Gallery: For the Time Being

Various artists

“For the Time Being” combines glass and neon works from the 2023/24 academic year’s UW-Madison neon and glassblowing courses. It speaks to current works created by the active student body and acknowledges how creativity within a communal environment is constantly changing. glasslab.art.wisc.edu/glassmadison

Rotunda Gallery: Celebrating Madison’s Sister Cities

Various artists

Monday, June 24 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

Reception: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.

Since 1986, the Madison community has supported lasting and meaningful relationships worldwide through its sister city programs. This exhibit celebrates that long-standing legacy. Join us for a look into the windows of our sister cities through these images. cityofmadison.com/sister-cities

Visit OvertureStore.org to purchase or browse available artwork. All sales made through Overture Galleries support local artists and the greater Madison community. Gallery representatives are also available upon request to meet with patrons about purchases. Contact galleries@overture.org.

