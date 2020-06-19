Overture Center for the Arts Launches VOICE YOUR HEART Campaign

Show us your heart! Overture is a space for community stories and voices, and even though our doors are closed, we want to continue to be that place for you. We invite you to tell us where your heart is in this moment using art. Share your signs, songs, spoken word, poetry, essays/reflections, photos, doodles and drawings with us. Together, we can lift our voices in response and support. Submissions will be shared digitally or in a special Voice Your Heart gallery.

In addition, Overture has availed spots around our building for city artists to create murals. We deeply appreciate this amplification of voices of artists, and we want to create additional space for all members of communities directly impacted and allies to contribute to the dialogue through art. We are excited for this project to provide a space for those voices.

To participate, use hashtag #voiceyourheart and tag @overturecenter on social media.

Click HERE for more information

Overture Center's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.

