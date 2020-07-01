Overture Center Theatre Cancels Performances and Events Through November 2020

Overture Center will take an "intermission" by suspending performances and in-person programs. Overture Center has been closed since March 13, and all performances and other activities are suspended until further notice. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many touring shows are not traveling around the country, which means Overture will not have a presenting season this fall. There will be no public performances through the end of November.

Overture Center will continue to work closely with and support resident arts companies in their plans as much as possible.

Ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted regarding individual performance status and options as shows confirm their changes. Please stay tuned for updates on COME FROM AWAY and the 2020/2021 season.

Click HERE for a list of affected performances and events

With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All", Overture's mission is to "Support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy, and quality of life through the arts."

