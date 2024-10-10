Overture Center Earns KultureCity Certification

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center for the Arts has been recognized by KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, for its commitment to creating sensory-inclusive spaces.

By partnering with KultureCity, Overture Center will become the third space in Madison to undergo this training and the first performing arts center in Wisconsin to be certified a “sensory inclusive” space.

KultureCity focuses on promoting sensory inclusivity in public spaces and events. They work to help train staff to create environments that accommodate individuals with sensory processing challenges, ensuring everyone can enjoy experiences without barriers. KultureCity's flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive program, has been widely embraced by venues, stadiums and cultural institutions across the nation and around the world. This groundbreaking program provides training and resources to staff, enabling them to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities.

“I first learned about KultureCity at the International Association of Venue Managers conference and immediately knew it was something I wanted to bring to Overture Center,” says Tom Klubertanz, Overture's director of guest services. "Over 500 members of our front-facing staff and volunteers have successfully completed the training process. Our volunteer ushers in particular were eager to get certified. Many of them know people with varying sensory needs—whether it be grandkids, friends or other loved ones. Since being trained, they are more equipped to handle situations so everyone who comes through our doors can have the best experience possible.”

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions; age is no factor in this. Individuals might become overwhelmed by crowds, lights, sounds, smells or other external stimuli. Founded on the belief that every person deserves to fully participate in all aspects of life, KultureCity has been a driving force in fostering a culture of acceptance. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KultureCity has successfully broken-down barriers that often prevent individuals with sensory sensitivities from enjoying public spaces and events. With its new certification, Overture Center is better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, another step in ensuring all guests have an extraordinary experience through the arts.

