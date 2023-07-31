Overture Center Announces The Sixth Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE In Concert

Audiences will experience the next chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with a live orchestra performing Nicholas Hooper's entire score live to picture.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Overture Center with Click Here, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series. On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Overture Hall, John Jesensky will conduct the symphony orchestra performing  Nicholas Hooper's incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

As Lord Voldemort tightens his grip on both the Muggle and Wizarding Worlds, Dumbledore is more intent upon preparing Harry for the battle fast approaching. Even as the showdown looms, romance blossoms for Harry, Ron, Hermione and their classmates. Love is in the air, but danger lies ahead, and Hogwarts may never be the same again.

Nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award, Nicholas Hooper returns to the Harry Potter series with this magical score that debuted at number twenty-nine on the Billboard 200 chart, thus making it the highest-charting soundtrack among all the six movie soundtracks released. Considered “emotionally churning” by Variety, Hooper's score features soaring and unique motifs that could only represent the grandeur and scope of The Wizarding World.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world, and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to The Wizarding World.”

  

Tickets ($57-97) go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. via overture.org for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.




