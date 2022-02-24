NASSIM Comes To Overture in March

Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour brings an audacious new theatrical experiment to Overture Center's Promenade Hall on Tuesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 12. In NASSIM, each night a different guest performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box.

"The show was a huge hit in New York City, and we're fortunate to bring this unique piece to Madison to share with our community," said Tim Sauers, Overture's chief artistic experiences officer.

Touchingly autobiographical yet powerfully universal, NASSIM is a striking theatrical demonstration of how language can both divide and unite us. NASSIM follows Soleimanpour's globally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which has been translated into more than 25 different languages and performed over 1,000 times by names including Stephen Fry, Ken Loach and Whoopi Goldberg. Winner of the Scotsman Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017.

"Every night a different performer starts the show by opening an envelope and reading what's inside," said Sauers. "It's the start of the script which will eventually unite the playwright with the performer."

Performances will feature Karra Beach, director of Broadway engagement programs at Overture Center; Francesca Hong, state legislator and co-founder of the Culinary Ladies Collective; Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce; Anne Strainchamps, Wisconsin Public Radio host; Oscar Mireles, poet and editor; and Angela Russell, chief diversity officer and vice president of the CUNA Mutual Foundation at CUNA Mutual Group.