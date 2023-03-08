More Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit

In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled "Democracy," more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy? Guests are invited to delve into these questions and more as they peruse the exhibit, which opens today and runs through Sunday, June 4 in Playhouse Gallery.

Three more spring exhibits in Galleries I, II and III open Tuesday, March 14 and run through Sunday, May 28. This cycle, like US democracy, contains a multiplicity of voices presented through adventurous handling of materials and installations. Themes include immigration and layers of the bilingual experience, repair of lost and broken hearts, firefighting training and the ethereal aspects of the human condition.

To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries. The reception begins with artist talks in Playhouse Gallery at 5 p.m. followed by a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience presented by Rotate Theater at 6 p.m. Artist talks in Galleries I, II and III begin at 6:30 p.m.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY - Democracy

President Abraham Lincoln described democracy in his Gettysburg Address as a form of "...government of the people, by the people, for the people..." An ideal democratic system would listen to and serve all its people equally. Today, democracies around the world are being challenged, but what exactly does it mean to be in a democratic system? And who are "the people?" This exhibit provides an opportunity for artists to explore some of these questions along with their interpretations of the current state democracy.

Special event in conjunction with the "Democracy" exhibit:

Solarpunk Futures Game

On Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m., join artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club in Rotunda Studio for a live playthrough of Solarpunk Futures-the award-winning, role-playing game where players collectively "remember" the stories of how their ancestors built a social ecological utopia.

Registration (not required): tinyurl.com/Solarpunk-RSVP

GALLERY I - Substance | Presence

Hong Huo and Maeve Leslie are both fascinated with translating their narratives into the making and material of art. Huo animates her bi-lingual writing process with ink drawings into a new storytelling device. Leslie depicts the lasting impacts of immigration and assimilation through handmade paper, printmaking and installation.

GALLERY II - Meditations on Hope

Katharine Marchant and Lorraine Reynolds portray vulnerability. Marchant's drawings depict influential moments of her development in the firefighting culture. Reynolds' sculptures of hearts, the repetitive wrapping of reclaimed fabrics and meditative stitches transform personal grief and trauma into repair and healing. Together, the works are meditations of destruction, creation and rebirth.

GALLERY III - Looking Out | Looking Up

The art of Cameron Anderson and Joyce Gust explore the mysterious and ethereal. Gust's paintings and monotypes create a spiritual environment in which figures merge and dissolve. Anderson's new linocuts, watercolors, architectural models and found objects head North to explore memory and meaning.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.