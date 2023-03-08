Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit

Three more spring exhibits in Galleries I, II and III open Tuesday, March 14 and run through Sunday, May 28.

Mar. 08, 2023  

More Than 50 Artists Explore 'Democracy' In Spring Playhouse Gallery Exhibit

In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled "Democracy," more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy? Guests are invited to delve into these questions and more as they peruse the exhibit, which opens today and runs through Sunday, June 4 in Playhouse Gallery.

Three more spring exhibits in Galleries I, II and III open Tuesday, March 14 and run through Sunday, May 28. This cycle, like US democracy, contains a multiplicity of voices presented through adventurous handling of materials and installations. Themes include immigration and layers of the bilingual experience, repair of lost and broken hearts, firefighting training and the ethereal aspects of the human condition.

To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries. The reception begins with artist talks in Playhouse Gallery at 5 p.m. followed by a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience presented by Rotate Theater at 6 p.m. Artist talks in Galleries I, II and III begin at 6:30 p.m.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY - Democracy

President Abraham Lincoln described democracy in his Gettysburg Address as a form of "...government of the people, by the people, for the people..." An ideal democratic system would listen to and serve all its people equally. Today, democracies around the world are being challenged, but what exactly does it mean to be in a democratic system? And who are "the people?" This exhibit provides an opportunity for artists to explore some of these questions along with their interpretations of the current state democracy.

Special event in conjunction with the "Democracy" exhibit:

Solarpunk Futures Game

On Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m., join artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club in Rotunda Studio for a live playthrough of Solarpunk Futures-the award-winning, role-playing game where players collectively "remember" the stories of how their ancestors built a social ecological utopia.

Registration (not required): tinyurl.com/Solarpunk-RSVP

GALLERY I - Substance | Presence

Hong Huo and Maeve Leslie are both fascinated with translating their narratives into the making and material of art. Huo animates her bi-lingual writing process with ink drawings into a new storytelling device. Leslie depicts the lasting impacts of immigration and assimilation through handmade paper, printmaking and installation.

GALLERY II - Meditations on Hope

Katharine Marchant and Lorraine Reynolds portray vulnerability. Marchant's drawings depict influential moments of her development in the firefighting culture. Reynolds' sculptures of hearts, the repetitive wrapping of reclaimed fabrics and meditative stitches transform personal grief and trauma into repair and healing. Together, the works are meditations of destruction, creation and rebirth.

GALLERY III - Looking Out | Looking Up

The art of Cameron Anderson and Joyce Gust explore the mysterious and ethereal. Gust's paintings and monotypes create a spiritual environment in which figures merge and dissolve. Anderson's new linocuts, watercolors, architectural models and found objects head North to explore memory and meaning.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.



The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This Month Photo
The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This Month
CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Madison, Wis. from Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26 in Overture Hall.
Nurse Blakes SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY TOUR Comes To Overture in October Photo
Nurse Blake's SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY TOUR Comes To Overture in October
Internationally touring comedian, nurse and viral video star NURSE BLAKE announces his massive 100-city Shock Advised Comedy Tour. A follow up to his sold-out 2022 PTO Comedy Tour, Nurse Blake kicks off his months-long 2023 Shock Advised Comedy Tour in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 25 and winds his way across North America, hitting cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping the tour in Honolulu, Hawaii, in late December.
Nine-Piece Scottish Rock Band Brings The Heat To Madison Photo
Nine-Piece Scottish Rock Band Brings The Heat To Madison
Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning! It's The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!), and they're bringing the heat to Overture Center on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
TOOTSIE Comes to Madison in June Photo
TOOTSIE Comes to Madison in June
​​​​​​​ TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Overture Center for the Arts for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18 in Overture Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This MonthThe 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO is Coming to Madison This Month
March 7, 2023

CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Madison, Wis. from Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26 in Overture Hall.
Nurse Blake's SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY TOUR Comes To Overture in OctoberNurse Blake's SHOCK ADVISED COMEDY TOUR Comes To Overture in October
March 3, 2023

Internationally touring comedian, nurse and viral video star NURSE BLAKE announces his massive 100-city Shock Advised Comedy Tour. A follow up to his sold-out 2022 PTO Comedy Tour, Nurse Blake kicks off his months-long 2023 Shock Advised Comedy Tour in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 25 and winds his way across North America, hitting cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping the tour in Honolulu, Hawaii, in late December.
Nine-Piece Scottish Rock Band Brings The Heat To MadisonNine-Piece Scottish Rock Band Brings The Heat To Madison
March 3, 2023

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning! It's The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!), and they're bringing the heat to Overture Center on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
TOOTSIE Comes to Madison in JuneTOOTSIE Comes to Madison in June
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​ TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Overture Center for the Arts for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18 in Overture Hall.
International Festival At Overture Center Expands To Two-day EventInternational Festival At Overture Center Expands To Two-day Event
March 1, 2023

International Festival is back at Overture Center—and bigger and better than ever! The annual festival has expanded to a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m.
share