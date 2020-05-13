Madison Theatre Presents 'Madison Voices' Podcast

The latest episode of "Madison Voices," a Podcast brought to you by Madison Theatre features Aaron Gandy. Host, Angelo, and Aaron Gandy discuss Romeo and Bernadette, the Off-Broadway show Aaron was working on when Covid19 shut everything down. Aaron is the Madison Theatre's house music director, directing shows from The Madison Theatre Christmas Celebration, our Give Our Regards to Broadway series, An Evening with Judy Collins, among many other shows at the theatre. Aaron was hard at work planning for The Madison Theatre's production of Carousel in Concert as well, we hope to be able to perform that as soon as possible.

The mission of "Madison Voices is "to give voice to the artist perspective on art, theatre, family and life. We want to take this time to celebrate the talent, passion and stories of those who are a part of the Madison Theatre at Molloy College family."

Click HERE to listen to the "Madison Voices" Podcast

Click HERE for more information on Aaron Gandy





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You