MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry takes center stage in “MJ,” the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. “MJ” makes its Madison premiere in Overture Hall Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22.

Created by Tony Award-winning Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. The show has thrilled sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia.

The current National Tour cast features Jordan Markus in the title role of ‘MJ.’ He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon beginning May 19), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

“MJ” now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, “MJ” has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons.

The “MJ” creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The “MJ” First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Eric Armstrong and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

Celebrating 20 years in Madison, Wis., OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds