Jim Brickman Brings HITS LIVE AND A LITTLE BIT OF CHRISTMAS to Overture

The performance is set for November 12.

By:
Get in the holiday spirit early this year when Jim Brickman comes to Overture Center’s Capitol Theater on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets ($48.50-$59) for Jim Brickman “Hits Live and A Little Bit of Christmas” go on sale Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Jim Brickman will “wow” the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas" CONCERT. The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes,” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift.“ Brickman warms the heart as his sweet sounds and stories bring family and friends together.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations. His first album was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins among many others. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials and is in the 23rd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.”

 




