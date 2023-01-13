Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Mullen and The Works Will Tribute Queen at the Overture Center

The performance is on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Hailed as the World's Premier Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for One Night of Queen on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

In 2022, Gary Mullen & The Works celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert performance.

Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV program "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show's Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting an all-time record for votes in the history of the program.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries around the globe.

Gary Mullen & The Works' One Night of Queen show has played at London's Hyde Park (twice) as a featured attraction during the prestigious BBC Proms concert series in front of enthusiastic crowds of over 40,000 people! Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world.

Queen enthusiasts will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits, such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We are the Champions," "Killer Queen," "You're My Best Friend," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Radio GaGa," "Under Pressure," "Another One Bites the Dust" and many others. ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN will ROCK YOU!




