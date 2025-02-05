News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Free International Festival Comes to Overture in March

The annual festival will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
Free International Festival Comes to Overture in March Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

International Festival will return to Overture Center for an exciting day full of cultural performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join us in celebrating the rich cultural heritage within our community and enjoy nearly 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home. Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase, and learn about the many local businesses with global connections. More than 20 cultures will be represented with nearly 30 FREE performances.    Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.    

LATEST NEWS

Comedian Joe Gatto to Return to Overture Hall This Summer
CLUE Comes to Madison's Overture Center in May
Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Kids In The Rotunda Reveals February Lineup

PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

  • Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana 
  • Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming 
  • Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland 
  • Charanga Agozá – Cuban charanga-style dance music 
  • Cris & Ann Plata - South Texas and Mexican border music: conjunto and norteño 
  • Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music with rhythm, passion & fire featuring Gabor Szarvas & friends 
  • Hmong Institute's Heritage Club - Traditional poetry songs (kwv txhiaj) with musical instruments 
  • Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music that swings 
  • Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Traditional drumming and dancing from Guinea, West Africa 
  • LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt 
  • Mad Craic Irish Dance - All-adult dance troupe performing both modern and old-style Irish dances 
  • Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community 
  • Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus, performing German and English songs 
  • Madison Pipes & Drums - Scottish bagpipe band that promotes Celtic heritage through music 
  • Meenakshi Ganesan & the Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam - classical Indian dance more than 3,000 years old 
  • Mona Augustin – World beat love & social justice songs  
  • Raizes do Brasil  - Capoiera - an Afro-Brazilian art form that fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics 
  • Rebulu Group – Classic Cuban conjunto music 
  • Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki – the joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East 
  • Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban Son Guajira, Cha Cha Cha, Mambo, solo guitar and vocals 
  • Son Del Atlantico - Colombian fusion band 
  • Swapna Srinivasan-Mukula - Bharatanatyam dancer, teacher and performer 
  • Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery flamenco dances from Southern Spain 
  • UW Russian Folk Orchestra – Russian/Eastern European music played on authentic instruments 
  • Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional and contemporary Klezmer music 
  • Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Sharing, preserving and promoting Lithuanian heritage through dance 
  • Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music 

  SPECIAL ACTIVITIES 

  • Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Hands-on activities by various LEAF artists: 
  • Molli Pauliot - natural fiber weavings 
  • Lightning New Rider - natural fiber weavings 
  • Glory of the Morning: Claire Maisells and Joy Maisells - hand crafted items all Native American made 
  • Blue Bear Studios: Chris Sweet and Chrissy Shegonee - paintings, totes and mugs 
  • Sky Woman Beadwork - Sayokla Kindness 
  • Lillian WhiteEagle - traditional beadwork on everyday items and Ho-Chunk dancer regalia 
  • Kimberly Crowley - basketry 
  • Earth Jewelry by Leah: Leah Winneshiek - gemstone and beadwork mixed media 
  • Little Eagle Arts Foundation - beadwork art making activity 
  • UW-Madison International Reach (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Explore new cultures with student ambassadors  

  INTERNATIONAL MARKET AND FOOD VENDORS 

  • Aidanm Sweet Isintu Foundation 
  • Akarim African Enterprise 
  • Café Costa Rica 
  • Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison 
  • Friends of Ukraine – Madison, Inc. 
  • Greenbush Heritage Foundation 
  • Hope Institute of Uganda 
  • Inti Fair Trade 
  • Italian Workmen's Club - Madison  
  • Jakarta Cafe 
  • Madame Chu Delicacies 
  • Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP) 
  • Madison Area Chinese Community Organization 
  • Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association 
  • Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee 
  • Madison-Obihiro Sister Cities, Inc. 
  • Madison-Rafah Sister City Project 
  • Madison-Tepatitlán Sister Cities 
  • Madison-Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc. 
  • Mundo Esperanza Inc. 
  • M&J Jamaican Kitch'n 
  • Nazka's Handmade 
  • Nepali American Friendship Association 
  • Otavalo Art 
  • Polish Heritage Club of Madison-Wisconsin 
  • Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison 
  • Spinning Handiworks 
  • The Hmong Institute 
  • The Rolling Pin Bake Shop 
  • Verona Area International School 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos