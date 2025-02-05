Free International Festival Comes to Overture in March

International Festival will return to Overture Center for an exciting day full of cultural performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join us in celebrating the rich cultural heritage within our community and enjoy nearly 30 FREE performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home. Indulge in cuisines from around the world, browse stunning arts and crafts available for purchase, and learn about the many local businesses with global connections. More than 20 cultures will be represented with nearly 30 FREE performances. Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.