Forward Theater Returns To In-Person Performances With WITHIN THESE WALLS: STORIES OF HOME MONOLOGUE FESTIVAL

Following a year of remotely-produced and video productions, Forward Theater Company will conclude their 12th season with a return to in-person performances for the Within These Walls: Stories of Home monologue festival, June 24-27 in Promenade Hall at Overture Center for the Arts.

Forward Theater's biennial monologue festivals have a unique theme, celebrating the many different ways creative authors can approach a common subject.

This season's theme is "home." This word can mean something different for everyone. For some it is a place, or people, or simply memories made over time. But "home" defines us all in one way or another, and this evocative word serves as the inspiration for FTC's sixth monologue festival, featuring original pieces written by playwrights from across our community and around the nation. A collection of stories in places borrowed and possessed, offering a thoughtful look at what it means to belong.

Presenting in-person and online

Seating for the festival will be limited to 75% capacity, with empty seats between ticketed groups and single individuals. Masks will be required by all audience members at all times.

Forward will also be offering a digital viewing option of the festival, which can be chosen during purchasing. The festival will stream online Sunday, June 27th through Wednesday, June 30th on Overture.org.

Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or overture.org.