Forward Theater Presents SKELETON CREW, September 6-23

Forward Theater Company will debut its 10th anniversary season (which now includes four mainstage productions) with the Wisconsin premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by America's hottest playwright, Dominique Morisseau. This poetic, powerful and timely play will be presented in the Playhouse at Overture Center, September 6-23.

At the start of the Great Recession, one of the last auto stamping plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. Faye, Dez, and Shanita are a tight-knit family of workers navigating the likelihood of losing their jobs, while their foreman Reggie is torn between his team and his career. As power dynamics shift, they are all pushed to the limits of forgiveness. When the line between blue collar and white- collar gets blurred, how much are they willing to risk for each other?

"This play is distictly Detroit," said Director Jake Penner. "But the parallels to the Madison factory community and the characters within this play make it distictly 'Forward Theater' as well. There's a reason this play is being produced all across the country right now, and I'm excited that we get to present it to our audiences."

The production features a Milwaukee cast comprised of Marti Gobel, DiMonte Henning, Candace Thomas, and Sherrick Robinson

Partnership for art installation at the Wisconsin Historical Society

Forward Theater is partnering with the Wisconsin Historical Society on a photo gallery installation that explores the lives of those affected by the Oscar Mayer plant closing. The debut date will be announced soon.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at Overture Center's ticket office, or by calling (608) 258-4141.

The production will have one preview performance, Thursday September 6th at 7:30 pm. For this performance only, $10 tickets are available to high school and college students and educators. Simply ask for the student/educator discount at the box office when purchasing your tickets.

Student Rush tickets will also be available to high school and college students for $15 apiece, one hour prior to each regular performance, at Overture Center's ticket office. Students can buy up to two tickets, and must present a valid student ID.

FTC will present FREE pre-show talks on the Rotunda Stage, one hour before the curtain time, prior to all Thursday and Sunday performances. These talks will give audiences some additional background on the play, the author, and the production elements that bring the play to life. No tickets or reservations are required.