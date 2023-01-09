Forward Theater Presents AIRNESS, January 26- February 12

For their third production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present Airness by Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Molly Rhode. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, January 26 - February 12.

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next national champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend - it's about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage?

Following Nina's quest to shred or be shredded, Airness is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us.

To celebrate the opening of Airness, Forward is excited to present the Air Guitar Summit at High Noon Saloon on Monday, January 30 at 7:00pm. This promotional head-banging event will feature rock n' roll trivia, an interactive air guitar workshop and performances, and a variety of music-themed prizes. Free to public.

Airness is making its Wisconsin premiere at Forward Theater, after earning a face-melting stamp of approval at theaters across the country:

Airness features James Carrington, Josh Krause, Ashley Oviedo, Joe Picchetti, Jess Schuknecht, Nadja Simmonds, and Marcus Truschinski.

Directed by Molly Rhode

Scenic Designer: Neil Mills

Lighting Designer: Greg Hofmann

Costume Designer: Shannon Heibler

Sound Designer/Composer: Joe Cerqua

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer

Stage Manager: Shawn Galligan

Asst. Director: Doug Clemons

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Forward Theater Company presents

Airness

By Chelsea Marcantel

Thursday, January 26th - Sunday, February 12th

Evening performances at 7:30pm, Matinees (Sat & Sun) at 2:00pm

All performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison, WI

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141

ASL Interpretation: The Saturday, February 11th performance at 2:00pm will have ASL interpretation. Special seating is available with a view of the interpreter. Forward Theater also offers a variety of amenities in the Playhouse at Overture Center that make the theater going experience more accessible for all, including assistive listening devices, large print programs, and more. Visit forwardtheater.com/accessibility for details.