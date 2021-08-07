Forward Theater Company Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend MOM, HOW DID YOU MEET THE BEATLES?

Forward Theater Company in Madison is set to reopen on September 9 with "Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?" The company has just announced that it will require proof of vaccination in order to attend.

According to Madison.com, all attendees will have wear a mask, provide a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card, or a photo of their card.

Overture employees and volunteers will have to be vaccinated by October 1.

Read more on Madison.com.

Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?, by Adrienne Kennedy & Adam P. Kennedy, runs September 9-26, 2021.

It's the Swinging '60s in London, and American playwright Adrienne Kennedy finds herself among the rich and ultra-famous when she's hired to write a stage version of John Lennon's new book. Told in an interview-style conversation between Kennedy and her son, this autobiographical play shares her sense of awed wonder as she tries to hold her artistic ground in a patriarchal world of show business luminaries.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://forwardtheater.com/show/the-2021-22-season.