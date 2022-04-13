Forward Theater Announces 22-23 Season

After the last few years, Forward Theater is ready to resume their focus on the future, including their work onstage and in the community. The 2022-23 season includes big, bold stories and new genres that will remind audiences of what they value about live theater - creativity, thought-provoking content, exceptional stagecraft, and great performances.

The Plays

- The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler

September 8-25, 2022

- Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale by Kirsten Greenidge

November 3-20, 2022

- Airness by Chelsea Marcantel

January 26 - February 12, 2023

- Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson

April 13 - April 30, 2023

Season subscriptions are the only way to purchase tickets this spring. Single tickets will go on sale in August.

Founded in 2009, FTC creates a home base for Wisconsin theater professionals and audiences that expands the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area.