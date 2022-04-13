Forward Theater Announces 22-23 Season
Season subscriptions are the only way to purchase tickets this spring. Single tickets will go on sale in August.
After the last few years, Forward Theater is ready to resume their focus on the future, including their work onstage and in the community. The 2022-23 season includes big, bold stories and new genres that will remind audiences of what they value about live theater - creativity, thought-provoking content, exceptional stagecraft, and great performances.
The Plays
- The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler
September 8-25, 2022
- Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale by Kirsten Greenidge
November 3-20, 2022
- Airness by Chelsea Marcantel
January 26 - February 12, 2023
- Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson
April 13 - April 30, 2023
Founded in 2009, FTC creates a home base for Wisconsin theater professionals and audiences that expands the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area.