First Stage Announces Pay What You Choose Schedule For Remainder Of 2021/22 Season

First Stage is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested donation of $5 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmaster@firststage.org.

2021/22 PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCES:

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - 1963

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE DANCING GRANNY

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

MACBETH

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions and to order in advance, or go to firststage.org/events-tickets/tickets-offers/pay-what-you-choose/ for information.

Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or Family All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.

COVID Protocols: First Stage COVID safety protocols can be viewed here: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/safety-security/ - performances