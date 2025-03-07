Erini and Naseem Alatrash Come to the Capitol Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Transcend borders and genres as exceptional artists Erini and Naseem Alatrash explore their cultural identities through music on the Capitol Theater Stage on Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($45) are available now.

Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash's blend of traditional Arabic music with jazz and classical influences, paired with Erini's vocal exploration of jazz and Greek-Anatolian traditional music, promises a captivating evening.

The duo present traditional songs of the Eastern Mediterranean regions in a new light, carrying them forward for new generations, as well as original compositions. Together, they aim to dissolve stigma and create empathy for refugees and immigrants living around the world.

About Erini Alatrash

Heard by over one million people during her three-year tour with Cirque du Soleil, Erini’s voice is characterized by ornaments from the Greek tradition and inspired by far-ranging influences. Growing up in a musical family on the island of Crete, Greece, Erini’s mother, a descendant of Greek-Anatolian refugees, introduced her to the Greek-Anatolian musical tradition which ignited Erini’s passion for singing.

She toured with the Cirque du Soleil show “Kurios” as a lead vocalist, completing 1,074 shows. Pursuing a Master at Berklee paved new paths of experimentation for Erini as she redefined the constraints of genre and birthed a new sound combining her musical influences. Erini has showcased her musical heritage at Carnegie Hall and has been awarded the Greek America Foundation’s 40 under 40 Award and the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Fellowship. She sang in the 2023 Grammy nominated Album "Crisalida" by Danilo Perez featuring The Global Messengers.

She has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Panama Jazz Festival, London Jazz Festival amongst others. Erini is a professor at the Berklee College of Music and presents seminars in universities including Harvard, Princeton, Tufts amongst others.

About Naseem Alatrash

Naseem Alatrash is a Grammy-nominated Palestinian cellist and composer. Naseem's performances include a mix of improvisation and traditional melodies, with a focus on traditional Arabic music, with influences from jazz and contemporary style. He has performed at international jazz festivals and venues such as the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Royal Opera of Oman, Monterey Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and many others. Alatrash has been awarded a first prize fellowship in composition from the Mass Cultural Council in 2021. He won the first prize twice from The National Music Competition of Palestine. In addition to his solo career, Alatrash performs with the Turtle Island Quartet, Terence Blanchard, Global Messengers ensemble with pianist Danilo Pérez and with Amir ElSaffar's Rivers of Sound ensemble.

Naseem Alatrash is an assistant professor of Cello and Ensembles at the Berklee College of music, the director of the Arab Music Ensemble at Tufts University and the Director of the Folk Traditions ensemble at Longy School of music.

Comments