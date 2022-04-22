Doodle POP Showcases One-of-a-Kind Acts Built For Audiences Of Every Age, Race And Culture, May 8

This imaginative and delightful original show appeals to the child in all of us. Doodle POP, on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. in Capitol Theater, will inspire you to live out art in life. The inventive and entertaining show is great for families! Tickets ($20-35) are available at overture.org.

A mischievous duo starts to doodle... and ends up creating a whole imaginative world! Doodle POP invites us along on their sea adventure with a tiny little turtle. What will happen as we follow their vivid drawings into this beautiful watery world, and will they return the turtle to the sea safely?

This touching and playful non-verbal show uses live musicians who perform the accompanying score and sound effects, stunning interactive animation projections and live whiteboard drawings, and an abundance of theatrical imagination.

Doodle POP has performed (under the previous name Woogie Boogie) at festivals all over the world and was awarded the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2018 Asian Arts Award for "BEST COMEDY." The 2020/21 season will be its first U.S. national tour.

Please review our health and safety policies at overture.org/health. Overture Center Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.