Complexions Contemporary Ballet Comes to Overture Hall Next Month

The performance is set for February 9.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER Photo 4 Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

Complexions Contemporary Ballet Comes to Overture Hall Next Month

Complexions Contemporary Ballet presents STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie in Overture Hall on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. To encourage everyone to experience this dynamic dance troupe, tickets are “Pay What You Wish” for this performance (minimum $10 each; valued at $35-65; not applicable on previous sales).

Tickets are available at overture.org; simply enter the amount you wish to pay at checkout.

A troupe of nearly 20 members led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With stunning, gifted dancers and powerful choreography, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Its high-octane movement astonishes audiences by pairing its fierce, evocative style with musical ranges—from David Bowie to Johann Bach.

Complexions, based in New York City, was founded in 1994 by Rhoden and Richardson with a singular approach to reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. Today, Complexions represents one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive and respected performing arts brands in the world. Having presented an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement on five continents in more than 20 countries to over 20 million television viewers and to well over 300,000 people in live audiences, Complexions is poised to continue its mission to bring unity to the world one dance at a time.

Widely considered “America's Original Multicultural Contemporary Ballet Company,” Complexions is celebrated for its pioneering spirit for building a universal brand that continues to challenge traditional ideas and redefine possibilities in the dance arena.

 

“Our ballet celebrates the beauty of differences through courageous, innovative and cutting-edge programming,” said Richardson.  “Over the years, we have consistently delivered a profound passion for diversity that has framed our vision and become our hallmark.”

 

Richardson was the first African American principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre and is hailed by The New York Times as “one of the greatest dancers of his time.” He has appeared on celebrated stages across the world, namely The Metropolitan Opera, The Kennedy Center, Paris Opera, The Bolshoi Theatre, The Mariinsky Theatre, The State Kremlin Palace, Teatro Massimo and Teatro alla Scala. 

 

Rhoden, known internationally for his choreography, has been the lynchpin in developing Complexions' repertory. He has created over 80 ballets for Complexions as well as numerous other companies. His work has filled some of the most prestigious theaters across the globe.

 

“Musicality, innovation, purpose, consistency, brilliant use of stage space and the ability to tell a story – all these qualities make him one of today's elect choreographers,” stated an article in The LA Times.

 

The company's foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them.

 

“Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue or culture, Complexions transcends them all, creating an open, continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world—and all its constituent cultures—as an interrelated whole,” said Rhoden.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Madison! Winners include The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Madison Theatre Guild and more!

2
Forward Theater Will Launch Directors Lab Photo
Forward Theater Will Launch Directors Lab

Forward Theater Company is announcing the establishment of the Wisconsin Directors Lab (“The Lab”), which will support education, artistic exploration, career development, and networking for early- and mid-career theater directors in our state.

3
A VALENTINES AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare Company Photo
A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare Company

Madison Shakespeare Company has announced the upcoming premiere of A Valentine's Affair 2024, a collection of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay. This year's production includes the works of William Shakespeare and Thomas Heywood and performs two nights only, February 13 and 14 at the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison.

4
Overture Galleries Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month Photo
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month

Join in for a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Winter 2023/24 Overture Galleries on Friday, Jan. 19. The reception runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. followed by artists' talks at 6 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level.

More Hot Stories For You

Forward Theater Will Launch Directors LabForward Theater Will Launch Directors Lab
A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare CompanyA VALENTINE'S AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare Company
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This MonthOverture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month
Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million CampaignPeninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Madison On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Young Auditorium (3/01-3/01)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Madison Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Overture Center (5/16-5/16)
Willy Wonka Kids in Madison Willy Wonka Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/18-5/19)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Madison Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Overture Center (6/11-6/16)
Les Miserables in Madison Les Miserables
Overture Center (2/14-2/18)
The Kite Runner in Madison The Kite Runner
Overture Center (5/24-5/26)
The Clockmaker's Daughter in Madison The Clockmaker's Daughter
Lake Country Playhouse (4/05-1/21)
A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare in Madison A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare
Madison Shakespeare Company (2/13-2/14)
Jersey Boys in Madison Jersey Boys
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (1/04-2/25)
Moulin Rouge! in Madison Moulin Rouge!
Overture Center (7/09-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You