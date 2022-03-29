Celebrate The Spirit Of Adventure With Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Overture in April

Join Sweden-based Fjällräven event producers and Overture Center for the Arts when Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Capitol Theater on Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at overture. org.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which began in Banff, Alberta. In 1976, a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This was a one-day gathering that became the renowned international festival it is today.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is now one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2021/2022 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Join us in coming together to celebrate the spirit of adventure! Attend both nights and save $10.

Please view our health and safety policies at overture.org/health. Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.