CLUE Comes To Overture Center in May

“Clue,” the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, is coming to Overture Hall from Tuesday, May 13 - Sunday, May 18. Tickets ($32.46 - $146.40) are available now!

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of “Mean Girls” and “The Prom,” Associate Resident Director of “Aladdin,” choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The cast includes Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Peacock, Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook, Donna English as Mrs. White, David Hess as Colonel Mustard, Jamil A.C. Mangan as The Cop, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette, Evan Zes as Professor Plum. The understudies are Greg Balla, Aaron Kaburick, Mary McNulty and Cassandra Marie Murphy.

“Clue” is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The "Clue" franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the “Cluedo” board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

The North American tour of "Clue” is produced by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and Aged in Wood.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director and Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

