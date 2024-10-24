Barenaked Ladies Bring 'In Flight' Tour to Madison With Toad The Wet Sprocket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barenaked Ladies will take the stage in Overture Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7 with special guest Toad the Wet Sprocket. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at overture.org starting at $60.

Barenaked Ladies have captured hearts with timeless hits like “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and the iconic “Big Bang Theory” theme song. Over their 35-year career, the band has sold 15 million albums worldwide, earned eight JUNO Awards, two Grammy nominations and a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

In 2023, the band released their 18th studio album, “In Flight,” featuring longtime members Ed Robertson (lead vocals/guitar), Jim Creeggan (bass), Kevin Hearn (keyboard/guitar) and Tyler Stewart (drums). Their vibrant new music is sure to add to the excitement of this must-see live performance.

Known for their infectious energy and interactive stage presence, Barenaked Ladies have become a touring sensation, even headlining their own cruises. Their shows are celebrated for their spontaneity, improvisational elements and connection with the audience, making each concert a unique experience.

