Southern Indiana Elements of Art to Present MEAN GIRLS JR.

Southern Indiana Elements of Art, in partnership with the Charlestown Parks Department will present the ferociously hilarious musical Mean Girls JR. on July 21st at 7pm and July 22nd at 2pm & 7pm at Charlestown High School. Tickets are $12. Tickets are available at Click Here. For more information visit, soinelements.com.

Southern Indiana Elements of Art is owned by Brittanni Biega and Erin Daugherty created to bring art opportunities to the youth of Southern Indiana and the surrounding areas. Students participating represent students in grades 6-12 from Greater Clark, New Albany-Floyd County, Silver Creek Schools, Rock Creek Schools, Clarksville Community Schools, and more.

Directed by Biega and Daugherty, Southern Indiana Elements of Art invites you back-to-school when students present the smart and ferociously funny musical Mean Girls JR. on July 21st and 22nd at Charlestown High School. Adapted from the hit movie written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls JR. tells the story of student Cady Heron who must learn to navigate the treacherous social hierarchy of high school when her family moves to suburban Illinois from Kenya. Gabby Higdon leads the cast as Cady Heron who immediately falls for a guy in her Calculus class, Aaron Samuels (Micah Collins). Janis Sarkisian (Sally Marlin) and Damian (Tessa Holifield) befriend her and send her on a wild ride of plastic destruction of Regina George (Kate Doran), Gretchen Wieners (Aome Maglangit) and Karen Smith (Natalie Creagh).

"Mean Girls JR. is a hilarious and 'totally fetch' show with some very important lessons about friendship, authenticity, and accountability. Throughout the musical, we watch characters journey from changing parts of themselves in order to belong, to living as the unique and brave shining stars that they are," says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. "We hope you'll support these terrific students and their wonderful production," he adds.

Mean Girls JR. is a version of the hit musical Mean Girls that has been adapted for performance by students. The musical, featuring a book by Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and music by composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), was adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, which, in turn, was based on the 2002 nonfiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Mean Girlsopened on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. Due to COVID-19, the production played its final Broadway performance on March 11, 2020.



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on "The Plastics," a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).