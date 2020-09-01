Pandora Productions Presents The Virtual Regional Premiere Of Crystal Skillman's OPEN

OPEN will run for two weekends: September 11 - 13, 18 – 20 on demand.

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the opening of the 2020-2021 season. Pandora will present five one-person mainstage shows this season virtually, with video on demand to adapt to the world around us, keeping our audience, actors and production teams safe.

Setting the pace and tone of the season in September will be Crystal Skillman's Open, followed by Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins in November. January will see Colman Domingo's A Boy and His Soul hit the stage; April brings a story of the iconic Truman Capote in Tru by Jay Presson Allen starring J. R. Stuart; and rounding out the season will be Wilde (Working Title), a Pandora created one-man show for the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury, about the great Oscar Wilde.

OPEN by Crystal Skillman is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. Kristen, the narrator and sole character, executes magic tricks because she is the one who needs to believe. The Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible-to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. The miracle this lovely show pulls out is that by the end, she does-and so do we.

OPEN, sponsored by Best Blind & Shade Company, will be produced and videotaped live at the Henry Clay Theatre and presented virtually as video on demand on the ShowTix4U platform. Jacqui Blue stars as Kristen, the would be magician. She is directed by the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury with magic consultation by Cody Clark. OPEN will run for two weekends: September 11 - 13, 18 - 20 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.

