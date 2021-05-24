Old Forester's Paristown Hall To Welcome SHOVELS & ROPE On November 20

Shovels & Rope: The Bare Bones Tour comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

Through blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock, the powerful American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina welcomes its first stripped down tour with "The Bar Bones Tour".

The duo found success with their 2012 album, "O' Be Joyful", and the release of their 2014 album, "Swimmin' Time" -- both of which cracked the Billboard 200. In 2013, Shovels & Rope were nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the Americana Music Association, winning in both categories.

While both accomplished musicians, Trent and Hearst have made a career together, carving out their own blend of folk and country rock within the music world. Each performance gives fans a unique sound backed by powerful live shows, far-reaching tours, and a myriad of TV and festival appearances.

