Morehead State University Presents AGNES OF GOD

Morehead State University's School of Creative Arts will kick off the 2020-21 theatrical season with a virtual production of John Pielmeier's "Agnes of God." The recording, filmed at the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre, is available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Sept. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3. Performances will also be available for view on Sundays at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. The recording of this production runs without intermission.

In "Agnes of God," Dr. Martha Livingstone (Erin Hiler, junior from Berea), a court-appointed psychiatrist, is sent to evaluate Sister Agnes (Bailey Hobbs, senior from Shepherdsville), a young nun whose infant was found strangled. With the overbearing opinions from Mother Superior (Alyssa "Lou" Payton, sophomore from Lexington), Dr. Livingstone is to determine if Agnes is guilty for murder or innocent by insanity.

Tickets are $11 for the general public, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, and free with ID to MSU students. Thanks to the MSU University Store, online purchase of tickets will be available. The MSU Theatre box office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. In lieu of a ticket, an email with a link, password and playbill will be sent to patrons before the show starts. Go to www.bookstore.moreheadstate.edu and click on "Theatre and Dance Tickets" under the "Merchandise" tab for online payment. Patrons should forward their confirmation email to mtdboxoffice@moreheadstate.edu to verify receiving a link and password.

Reservations are required for all MSU Theatre productions and can be made by calling 606-783-2170 or emailing mtdboxoffice@moreheadstate.edu.

To learn more about MSU's theatre program, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/theatre.

