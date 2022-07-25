Marcus Mumford Comes To The Brown Theatre, October 26

Live Nation presents Marcus Mumford, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Marcus Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has also won numerous awards including the Grammys for album of the year and best long form music video, two Brits and an Ivor Novello award.

Mumford is expected to release his debut solo album, (self-titled), on September 16, 2022. The album will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

The music video for the first single released from the album, "Cannibal," was directed by Steven Spielberg.