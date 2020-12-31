Lexington Children's Theatre Suffers Damage After Water Pipe Bursts

Lexington Children's Theatre has suffered thousands of dollars in damage after a water pipe burst on Sunday morning, LEX 18 reports.

"It had several computers in there. Lots of equipment to kind of communicate with the audience and keep our patrons informed. So, we're going to have to replace all of that equipment," said Jeremy Kisling, the theatre's producing and artistic director.

In addition to the water damage, steam got into the windows and walls.

"With the technology alone in that room, it's well over $5,000 and then we'll have the structural damage and the repairs as well, so it's going to be a pretty penny at the end of the day," said Kisling.

Click here to donate to the theatre and help with the expenses caused by the damage.

Founded in 1938, Lexington Children's Theatre LCT is a fully professional, nona??profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people.

They are one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for young people in the country and are the State Children's Theatre of Kentucky, a distinction granted to LCT by the Kentucky Legislature in 1986.