Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; at New Albany Theatre Arts Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O Nays - TUBA ATONEMENT - Drag Daddy Productions 31%

Mandee McKelvey - MY LEFT BOOB - Bard Theatre 23%

Doug Schutte - IT’S (STILL) A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bard Theatre 21%

Trent Byers - A CENTURY OF ENTERTAINMENT - CenterStage 14%

Jessica Adamson - A CENTURY OF ENTERTAINMENT - CenterStage 12%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 37%

Zach Boone and Paul McElroy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora Productions 16%

Heather Folsom - KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Michelle Semrick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Tony Lewis - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 8%

Heather Paige Folsom - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

Zachary Boone - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 4%

Heather Paige Folsom - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Robert Kingery - INDECENT - Bunbury 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Coxon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 31%

Tony Lewis / Gilda Wabbit - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 19%

Donna Lawrence Downs - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - KY Shakespeare 18%

Mandy Kramer & Jason Cooper - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Sabrina Spalding - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - Bard Theatre 6%

Jaclyn Lyons - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 6%

Jaclyn Lyons - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 4%

Mandy Kramer - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Miller - THE MUSIC MAN - New Albany Theatre Arts 35%

Zachary Boone - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 11%

Valerie Canon - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (Kentucky Center) 10%

Lee Buckholz - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Tony Lewis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 9%

William P. Bradford II - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 8%

Jason Roseberry & Max Gosman - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 7%

Matthew Brennen - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Remy Sisk - ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 4%

Tony Lewis - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chelsea Nevil - ALMOST MAINE - New Albany Theatre Arts 34%

Jim Hesselman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%

Tony Lewis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 20%

Corey Music and Nick Potter - HELL’S AWESOME: THE SECOND COMING - Bard Theatre 8%

Megan Massie Ware - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - MeX Theatre 6%

Michael King - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 4%

David Chack - INDECENT - Bunbury Theatre/ShPIel Identity Theatre Project 4%

Sabrina Spalding - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - Bard Theatre 3%

Abby Koenig - [IN] FERTILITY - The MeX 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE MUSIC MAN - New Albany Theatre Arts 30%

BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 15%

KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 8%

RENT - Redline Performing Arts 8%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 7%

THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 6%

ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag daddy Productions 5%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 5%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - KY Shakespeare 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

INDECENT - Bunbury Theatre/ShPIel Identity Theatre Project 3%

MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co. 1%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 46%

Alexis Holloway - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%

Tony Lewis - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 18%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 8%

Lindsay Krupski - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 8%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Bradley - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 26%

Scott Bradley - KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 22%

Tim Murner - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Youth Performing Arts School 15%

David Borman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 13%

John Austin Clark - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 13%

John Austin Clark - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora 11%



Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 26%

ANASTASIA - Floyd Central high 10%

BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

RENT - Redline Performing Arts 5%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY-THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TimeSlip 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

HELL’S AWESOME: THE SECOND COMING - Bard Theatre 44%

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 38%

OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alex Dawkins - ANASTASIA - Floyd Central High School 18%

Tyler Bliss - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

Gilda Wabbit - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 9%

Sara King - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Ashleigh Skaggs - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 8%

Caroline Glazer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Tyler Tate - RENT - Redline 5%

J R Stuart - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner Playhoyse 5%

Jessica Adamson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora Productions 4%

Jim Hesselman - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Kirstie Buckley - XANADU - Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Myranda Thomas - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Landon Sholar - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 2%

Sarah Tonini - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 2%

Trent Everett Byers - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 2%

Brian Bowles - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Timeslip 2%

Kylie McGuffey - ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 2%

Erin Jump - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 2%

Peighton Radlein - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 1%

Mary Kate Vanegas - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 0%

Mathew Molina - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville theatre 0%

Kelley Brady - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Banigan Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 28%

Clark Worden - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 22%

Robbie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 13%

Brennen Amonett - R&J - KY Shakespeare/Pandora 11%

Corey Music - THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 7%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 5%

Doug Schutte - THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

Tim Belton - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

Bunny Dolezal - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

Libby Wahlmeier - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Foolish Production Co. 2%

Jordan Whittaker - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

Mehru Hassan - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 22%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 21%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Kentucky Shakespeare 12%

THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Actors Theatre 4%

RICHARD III - Kentucky Shakespeare 3%

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 2%

[IN]FERTILITY - The MeX 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher & Amy Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 45%

Patrick Jump & Jason Cooper - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 14%

Ron Riall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 8%

Ron Rial - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 6%

Doug Schutte - THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

Ron Shaw - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 50%

Monroe Fields & Jason Cooper - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 16%

Aaron Olson and Aram Richard - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 12%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of southern Indiana 12%

Alex Cooper - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 6%

Kevin Havlin - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Dawkins - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Floyd Central High 24%

Shea Leparoux - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Cami Glauser - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner 9%

Ashleigh Skaggs - LIZZIE - The Mex (KY Center) 9%

Philip Clemons - RENT - Redline performing arts 5%

Myranda Thomas - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 5%

Cary Wiger - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Kate Holland Ballowe - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Olivia Duff - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora productions 4%

Trent Everett Byers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Matthew Brennan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner 4%

May O Nays - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

John Payonk - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner 3%

Peighton Radlein - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 2%

Rusty Henle - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

Julie McGuffey - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 2%

Katie Willis - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 1%

Katie Willis - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner 31%

Immanuel Guest - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 15%

Scott Goodman - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Tony Smith - THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard theatre 10%

Robbie Smith - A VERY SORDID WEDDING - Pandora Productions 9%

Tony Milder - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 8%

Patrick Vaughn - INDECENT - Bunbury 5%

Meghan Logue - THE KINGS OF CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 3%

Sabrina Mack - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

Hannah Beaven - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

Barrett Minks - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

Payton Trout - NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

