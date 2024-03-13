Kentucky Performing Arts Presents THUNDER AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns this spring. Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Enjoy the spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Guests can enjoy amazing views of the air show and fireworks from all three levels inside The Kentucky Center building.

There will be live entertainment by Redline Performing Arts and Cowboy Preachers Club. Families will appreciate convenient access to The Center's restrooms, activities for families, ample outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines, all in a safe environment. There will be multiple bars available where adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine options, and specialty cocktails.

The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:30 a.m. Prepaid parking can be purchased in advance here for $25. Parking the day-of the event will be first come, first served and also cost $25.

For more information regarding the Thunder menu, the full schedule of events, entry instructions, access services options, prohibited items and more, please click here.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $30 for children (12 and younger) + fees. Tickets are on sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.